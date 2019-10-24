Su Casa restaurant owner: ‘I don’t have plans to redevelop that property’ in La Jolla

Following the upcoming, permanent closure of Su Casa Mexican restaurant on Oct. 28, owner Moishe Chernovetzy said he has no plans to pursue the so-called “Su Casa Project,” but would instead focus on finding a buyer for the property.

“At this time, I don’t have a buyer and I don’t have plans to redevelop that property,” he told La Jolla Light, after announcing his retirement. “If there is a buyer and they want to do something, especially what was approved by the City, that’s their choice.”

Designed by Claude-Anthony Marengo of Marengo-Morton Architects, the Su Casa Project includes demolition of the restaurant at 6738 La Jolla Blvd. and a two-story residential building at 350 Playa Del Sur, and construction of three buildings totaling 28,884 square feet, including one, three-story building with six, two-bedroom units; one, two-story building with six, two bedroom units; and a two-story mixed use building with four, one-bedroom units and 3,000 square feet of retail space, and a 18,639-square-foot basement garage with 37 underground parking spaces.

Locally, the project made the rounds to community advisory groups in 2015 and 2016. The project was heard and approved at La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee in December 2015, and then at the La Jolla Community Planning Association during its January 2016 meeting.

The project was further heard by the San Diego Planning Commission at its March 30, 2017 and the presentation took more than an hour. A month later, the board voted to recommend approval to the San Diego City Council.

The project received unanimous approval from the City Council on July 25, 2017.

Marengo did not release renderings of the development to La Jolla Light at the time, but aesthetically, the project looks similar to the nearby 10 West mixed-use property on La Jolla Boulevard at Bird Rock Avenue (also a Marengo project), however, rather than a stone facade, the new project has more wood and sandstone features.

