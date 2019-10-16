La Jolla News Nuggets: Paddle-out celebrates oceanographer Walter Munk

Paddle-out Oct. 19 celebrates the late oceanographer Walter Munk

A paddle-out from Scripps Pier will honor the life and legacy of Walter Munk, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 — which would have been the legendary oceanographer’s 102nd birthday.

Music, coffee, juice and pastries will be served starting at 8 a.m., along with special guests sharing their favorite Walter stories, at Pawka Green (southeast of Scripps Pier, northeast of Scripps Seaside Forum.)

Changes due to surf or weather conditions will be posted at facebook.com/waltermunkfoundation

Although everyone is invited, viewing from the Pier and parking are both extremely limited and RSVPs are required at bit.ly/2OTJWRJ

Junior cheer camp accepting applications

Junior Cheer Camp, a fundraiser for the La Jolla High School Cheer Team, will take place 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in the high school gym. The cost is $50 per participant.

Advertisement

The camp gives children in grades K-8 the opportunity to cheer with the Vikings team at the home game, 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

Applicants must provide the child’s name, age and parental contact info. A waiver will be e-mailed to sign. ljhscheerfundraising@yahoo.com

La Jolla Kiwanis Club has new president

Robert Steck is the new president of the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla. Steck, a club member since 2013, was installed during an Oct. 6 event at the La Jolla Community Center. Steck will serve through September 2020.

In other Kiwanis news, the club reports that the 2019 La Jolla Half Marathon — its major annual fundraiser — raised $145,000. Kiwanis reported that proceeds will be given as grants to non-profit organizations and schools in the greater San Diego community.

Founded in 1925, the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets at noon every Friday in the social hall of La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, call (314) 277-9853.

A Bridge For Kids gala nets $200K for foster teens

A Bridge For Kids reports raising more than $200,000 for high-achieving, low-income teens at its 7th annual DreamMakers event, held Oct. 5 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla At Aventine.

Advertisement

“DreamMakers is our most important fundraiser of the year, and the only event dedicated solely to helping high-achieving, low-income teens across San Diego County,” said an e-mail from the volunteer organization. “The funds raised will allow additional students to go on college tours, take SAT/ACT classes, receive tutoring and more.” info@abridgeforkids.org

Burundi Foundation getting IT done

After receiving a one-time grant of $125,000 from the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, La Jolla-based non-profit Burundi Friends International (BFI) is set to bring information technology to children in Burundi, as it lays plans to create IT centers in the tiny East African country.

A lot of aid goes to other places, said BFI executive director Julie Marner, whereas many don’t know that Burundi exists.

“We want to give voice to them, and if we don’t develop IT, it will be in a more difficult spot than it is,” she said. “We want to limit extreme poverty, but we are too small to give food, so we develop IT.”

During its 10-year history, Burundi Friends International has formed English clubs and provided English instruction to youth and children in each of the country’s 18 provinces. Bordered by Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania, Burundi was colonized by Germany and Belgium before gaining independence in 1962.

UC San Diego Health conducts unique kidney-stone tests

UC San Diego Health has enrolled its first patient to evaluate an investigational hand-held technology to non-invasively fragment painful kidney stones. The clinical trial will assess the safety and effectiveness of breaking up kidney stones using acoustic energy.

Unlike traditional shockwave technologies, this next-generation form of lithotripsy (called Break Wave) uses cyclic pulses of ultrasound to fracture kidney stones at lower pressures and potentially with little to no anesthesia. (Traditional non-invasive treatment for kidney stones, called shock wave lithotripsy, uses high amplitude shock waves to break up stones. Complications related to these procedures include hematomas, urinary tract injury or obstruction.)

“Think of an opera singer hitting the right vocal pitch to produce vibrations that stress and break a wine glass,” said Roger Sur, MD, urologist and director of UCSD Health’s Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center. “Similar concept. The idea behind this investigational technology is to repeatedly stress certain points in the stone that cause it to fracture into small fragments while avoiding damage to surrounding tissue. “

The primary goal of the feasibility study is to evaluate whether Break Wave can safely and effectively fragment kidney stones. A secondary goal is to determine if the procedure can be done with minimal or zero anesthesia and in a non-surgical environment.

For information about the study, contact coordinator Paul Zupkas at (619) 890-5197.

Brain tumor 5K walk/run Oct. 19

The San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation (SDBTF) will hold its 9th annual 5K Step & Support walk/run Saturday, Oct. 19 at Campus Point by Alexandria, 10290 Campus Point Drive in the University City area.

Advertisement

SDBTF provides monthly support groups, as well as financial grants to help with rent, mortgage, utility bills, insurance co-pays, groceries and transportation needs. All funds raised at the event go directly to patient services in San Diego County, according to organizers.

The event is open to all. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the walk/run at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended, but not necessary. sdbtf.org

Pet blessings slated for Oct. 20

Pets and their guardians are invited to participate in Congregational Church of La Jolla’s Blessing of the Animals, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 in the church’s sanctuary at 1216 Cave St. The ritual — conducted as part of pastor Tim Seery’s traditional Sunday service — is a remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures. A reception offering light refreshments — for pets and people — will be hosted on the courtyard patio immediately following the service.

La Jolla artists in art show

La Jolla artists featured in St. Mark’s United Methodist Church’s 16th annual Photography and Digital Art Show include Dana Levine, JoAnna Potthoff and Renata Spiazzi. The show, themed “Surprised by Joy,” runs through Nov. 3 at St. Mark’s, 3502 Clairemont Drive, San Diego. It’s is free from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. To view the show outside these hours, call (858) 273-1480.

— Compiled by Corey Levitan from local reports