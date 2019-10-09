Bird Rock Community Council welcomes new City trash can

At the Bird Rock Community Council (BRCC) meeting on Oct. 1, member Don Schmidt reported — during his update on his ad-hoc committee on coastal overlooks — that the City delivered a black trash can to a home near the Moss Lane overlook

“This is huge progress,” Schmidt said, adding that it was stencil-painted “Moss Lane” and will be put out by the neighbor on Mondays, along with his own trash.

The reason for the excitement, Schmidt explained, is that the City used to provide a cement trash receptacle with regular pickup at the overlook. Then, due to budget cutbacks about 10 years ago, the receptacle was removed. Since then, the overlook has been overrun by litter.

While acknowledging that a trash can with a flip lid — which visitors need to lift themselves to deposit trash — is hardly a cement receptacle, Schimdt said: “That’s all we have for now and it’s better than nothing.”

Advertisement

Bird Rock Merchants

BRCC members Ron Fineman and Sharon Wampler said they attended a meeting of the Bird Rock Merchants Group, a committee of 25 merchants, and reported that its discussions included ideas for empty storefronts, potential signage welcoming visitors to Bird Rock and a potential monthly farmer’s market in the parking lot of Bird Rock Surf.

“It was a younger demographic, so it was exciting to see a mix,” Wampler said. “They’re motivated. Hopefully, they’ll keep going.”

Also at BRCC:

Advertisement

Memorial bench: A new mosaic bench by artist Jane Wheeler has been installed, in memory of longtime Bird Rock resident Jo Anne Mason, adjacent to 5643 La Jolla Bvld.

Chair goal reached: The $5,000 donation goal for BRCC’s starfish chair has been reached. It will be installed adjacent to All About Animals, 5622 La Jolla Blvd., shortly. “About 50 donated,” said chair John Newsam. “And they’re not all going to be able to sit there at the same time.”

MAD Infrastructure: BRCC’s required annual Maintenance Assessment District (MAD) meeting will take place 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd., following a short BRCC that same day.

— BRCC next meets 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the La Jolla Masonic Lodge, 5655 La Jolla Blvd.

