Copyright © 2019, La Jolla Light
Advertisement
Share
News

La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News Sept. 19: Second suspect charged in June post-party shooting

polices-car-20180418
Emergency calls, dial 9-1-1 Non-Emergency calls: (619) 531-2000.
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Sep. 18, 2019
12 PM
Share

Second suspect charged in June post-party shooting in La Jolla

A second man has been arrested and was charged Friday, Sept. 13 in the June drive-by shooting that left a young woman dead and three males wounded at a La Jolla house party, June 23. Malik Joshua Campbell, 20, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Jay Bloom ordered Campbell held in jail in lieu of $5 million bail, at the request of a prosecutor. Campbell was arrested by San Diego police, but investigators could not disclose to La Jolla Light how he was identified, located or apprehended.

Nina Silver, 20, a 2017 graduate of Poway High School, was killed and three young men were wounded when someone opened fire on them from a passing light-colored sedan, while they were in an alley off Cuvier Street near Pearl Street about 12:40 a.m. June 23. Nine rounds were fired at the victims, authorities said.

Advertisement

Silver and a 23-year-old man were found in the alley, while two 19-year-old men were taken to hospitals before police got to the scene.

Police arrested a first suspect in the case, Odyssey Sellers Carrillo, 18, on July 17 after a police pursuit. He, too, is charged with murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as illegally possessing a firearm and evading officers. (His name has been reported previously as Odyssey Carillo-Sellers.)

Pauline Repard, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Police Blotter

Advertisement

Aug. 18

Open container in park, 300 block Marine St. 2:40 p.m.

Aug. 21

Shoplifting, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd. 2:25 p.m.

Aug. 30

Vehicle theft, 5800 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave. 9 a.m.

Sept. 4

Grand theft, 1000 block Agate St. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Sept. 7

Open container in park, 4800 block Ocean Blvd. 1:25 p.m.

Open container in park, 5000 block Ocean Blvd. 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 10

Vehicle break-in, 8900 block Gilman Drive, 11:30 p.m.

Sept. 11

Fraud, 300 block Prospect St. 11:15 a.m.

Sept. 12

Advertisement

Fraud, 7500 block Cuvier St. 7 a.m.

Sept. 14

Commercial burglary, 6800 block La Jolla Blvd. 4:18 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 7800 block Ivanhoe Ave. noon

Battery, 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 5:01 p.m.

Sept. 15

Sex crime (other), 7800 block Via Capri, 2 a.m.

Petty theft, Caminito Merion at Caminito Northland, 2:54 a.m.

Use of controlled substance, 1300 block Fanuel St. 4:20 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police reports

News Local NewsEvents
Newsletter
Get the La Jolla Light in your inbox
Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Follow Us
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
More from this Author
Advertisement