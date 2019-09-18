La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News Sept. 19: Second suspect charged in June post-party shooting

Second suspect charged in June post-party shooting in La Jolla

A second man has been arrested and was charged Friday, Sept. 13 in the June drive-by shooting that left a young woman dead and three males wounded at a La Jolla house party, June 23. Malik Joshua Campbell, 20, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Jay Bloom ordered Campbell held in jail in lieu of $5 million bail, at the request of a prosecutor. Campbell was arrested by San Diego police, but investigators could not disclose to La Jolla Light how he was identified, located or apprehended.

Nina Silver, 20, a 2017 graduate of Poway High School, was killed and three young men were wounded when someone opened fire on them from a passing light-colored sedan, while they were in an alley off Cuvier Street near Pearl Street about 12:40 a.m. June 23. Nine rounds were fired at the victims, authorities said.

Silver and a 23-year-old man were found in the alley, while two 19-year-old men were taken to hospitals before police got to the scene.

Police arrested a first suspect in the case, Odyssey Sellers Carrillo, 18, on July 17 after a police pursuit. He, too, is charged with murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as illegally possessing a firearm and evading officers. (His name has been reported previously as Odyssey Carillo-Sellers.)

— Pauline Repard, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Police Blotter

Aug. 18

Open container in park, 300 block Marine St. 2:40 p.m.

Aug. 21

Shoplifting, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd. 2:25 p.m.

Aug. 30

Vehicle theft, 5800 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave. 9 a.m.

Sept. 4

Grand theft, 1000 block Agate St. 11 p.m.

Sept. 7

Open container in park, 4800 block Ocean Blvd. 1:25 p.m.

Open container in park, 5000 block Ocean Blvd. 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 10

Vehicle break-in, 8900 block Gilman Drive, 11:30 p.m.

Sept. 11

Fraud, 300 block Prospect St. 11:15 a.m.

Sept. 12

Fraud, 7500 block Cuvier St. 7 a.m.

Sept. 14

Commercial burglary, 6800 block La Jolla Blvd. 4:18 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 7800 block Ivanhoe Ave. noon

Battery, 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 5:01 p.m.

Sept. 15

Sex crime (other), 7800 block Via Capri, 2 a.m.

Petty theft, Caminito Merion at Caminito Northland, 2:54 a.m.

Use of controlled substance, 1300 block Fanuel St. 4:20 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police reports

