Jump bikes/scooters being pulled from San Diego: Parent company, Uber, cites difficulty with City regulations

Uber announced Sept. 12 that it’s pulling nearly all of its Jump branded e-bikes and scooters out of San Diego, based on frustrations over the City’s new regulations governing dockless mobility devices. The company said in a statement that it will maintain operations at naval bases San Diego and Point Loma, adding: “We look forward to working with the City to develop more sensible regulations.”

The City approved a suite of rules for dockless scooter and bicycle companies in April, including a permitting process, fees, and mandatory data-sharing, as well as speed and parking restrictions in designated areas.

As part of the new regulations, companies are now required to apply for a six-month permit with a fixed cost of roughly $5,000 and an annual per-device fee of $150. Operators must declare a vehicle-fleet size when applying for a permit and not exceed that, other than for special events.

Jump is one of seven companies currently permitted to rent devices in San Diego, all of whose six-month permits were renewed in July. They include: Bird, Lime, Lyft, Skip, Spin and Wheels. According to Jump, most of its fleet was stationed (via racks) in Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, Banker’s Hill and downtown.

The move comes amid a request from District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry that the City implement a moratorium on dockless scooters citywide, which has the support of the La Jolla Community Planning Association and La Jolla Shores Association. La Jolla’s Traffic & Transportation advisory group is expected to vote on whether to support the moratorium this month.

In a memo to the Mayor’s office issued July 26, she asks that the City terminate the existing agreement with scooter companies and the City draft a Request for Proposal and select a few companies to operate within City limits.

In a statement to the press, Bry said Uber’s withdrawal of its electric bikes and scooters was simply “a market correction in an oversaturated industry” and that she will “continue to call for a moratorium on electric scooters until we develop a fiscally responsible and well thought-out plan that prioritizes public and environmental safety.”

