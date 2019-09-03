La Jolla Light crime and public-safety news: Sept. 5

Hunk of bluff collapses at Torrey Pines State Beach

A chunk of the bluff along Torrey Pines State Beach gave way and fell to the sand below, state parks officials said on Saturday, Aug. 31. No one was injured.

The rock slide comes about four weeks after a bluff collapse a few miles north in Encinitas left three women dead.

About noon Saturday, local California State Parks officials posted on Facebook a photo of large rocks at the bottom of the bluff between Tower 1 and Flat Rock Beach. Near the rocks sit barricades designed to warn off curious beachgoers.

Advertisement

“Do not attempt to walk around by going over barricades,” reads the posting on the Facebook page of the state park’s San Diego Coast District. “Large rocks could still be falling and are potentially dangerous.”

The posting also asked people to always stay 25 to 40 feet from the bluffs “as they are unstable and dangerous.”

Soft sandstone cliffs along the coast are prone to collapse.

On Aug. 2, members of a family with long Encinitas ties were enjoying a Friday afternoon at the beach when large rocks broke from the cliff and fell onto them. Three women — a 35-year-old mother of two, her own mother and her aunt — were killed. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Advertisement

Police Blotter

Aug. 17

Possession controlled substance, 7600 block Girard Ave., 5:45 p.m.

Aug. 24

Fraud, 300 block Playa del Norte St. 2 p.m.

Open container in park, 700 block Tourmaline St. 2:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, Bonair Place at Draper Ave. 3 p.m.

Open container in park, 600 block Tourmaline St. 4:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Aug. 25

Open container in park, 6900 block Neptune Place, 1:41 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 10000 block Torrey Pines Road, 2:58 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 9800 block La Jolla Farms Road, 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 6700 block Neptune Place, 7:50 p.m.

Aug. 26

Battery, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8 p.m.

Aug. 27

Advertisement

Residential burglary, 8700 block Gilman Drive, 4:10 a.m.

Aug. 28

Residential burglary, 1300 block Rodeo Drive, 3:30 p.m.

Stolen vehicle, 9800 block La Jolla Farms Road, 4 p.m.

Stolen vehicle, 7700 block Girard Ave., 4:40 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 6 p.m.

Aug. 29

Petty theft, 3300 block Caminito Eastbluff, 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 2700 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

Vehicle break-in, 9400 block La Jolla Farms Road, 11:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in, 9700 block North Torrey Pines Road, 1:30 p.m.

Vandalism, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 7200 block Via Capri, 11 p.m.

Aug. 31

Commercial burglary (an unknown suspect broke the glass of the Ralph Lauren clothing store front door and stole several thousands of dollar’s worth of merchandise), 7800 block Girard Ave. 4:30 a.m.

Stolen vehicle, Fay Avenue at Silverado Street, 8 p.m.

Sept. 1

Vehicle break-in, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd. 6:35 p.m.

Vandalism, 8600 block Dunaway Drive, 8 p.m.

Sept. 2

Fraud, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:40 a.m.

Felony shoplifting, 1000 block Prospect St. 11 a.m.

Drunk in public, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:43 p.m.

Possession controlled substance, 300 block Mission Blvd. 5:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports