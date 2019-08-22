La Jolla News Nuggets

Stamp of approval for Torrey Pines Road

The stamped median on Torrey Pines Road was completed this week.

At the La Jolla Shores Association meeting Aug. 14, City Council member Bry’s rep Mauricio Medina said he usually gets a “heads up” from Development Services when work is set to begin on the Torrey Pines Road Corridor Project, but that was not the case when crews came in to install the flushed stamped median down the middle of the road.

“It looks like in-laid brick, and the hope is that it will deter people from using the median as a ‘fifth lane’ and keep traffic to those two lanes. The silver lining is that this is the last substantive work that is going to be done on that road as part of this project,” he said.

The work took place the week of Aug. 12 and was complete Aug. 15.

The median runs between Roseland and Little Street, broken up by a left turn lane, and then continues from Little Street to Viking Way.

Shark warning off The Cove

Two sharks were spotted by kayakers off La Jolla Cove at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, prompting a warning to swimmers and surfers in the area, and helicopter patrols, by the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD). The Cove’s beaches remained open.

According to a tweet from SDFD, the animals spotted “were most likely juvenile soupfin sharks” who “didn’t exhibit aggressive behavior” and, lifeguards believe, “pose no danger.”

In most cases, shark warnings are lifted after 24 hours.

Shores permitters share frustrations

At its Aug. 19 meeting, the La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee (PRC) voted unanimously not to recommend construction of a single-family residence at 8144 Paseo Del Ocaso. The reasons cited were that the driveway setback is less than the required 20 feet and the second story has no articulation as required by La Jolla Shores Planned District Ordinance (PDO).

Applicant’s rep David Hall explained that he had adhered to the Shores PDO. However, trustee Janie Emerson explained that the document he was consulting was in fact, another document entirely.

“This is why it’s so frustrating for us,” Emerson said. “There are all these architects out there who propose they can do things in The Shores and they have no clue what the governing documents are — and the client has spent a bunch of money and invested in a house that doesn’t meet the criteria.”

This was the second review for Hall and his co-presenter, Anna Murillo, and the committee was willing to give them a third. However, Hall declined, stating, “It would mean a complete redesign, so I think we would like to take our chances.”

The issue was forwarded to the La Jolla Community Planning Association, where the next step will be decided at its meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Rec Center.

“You can take your chances that (the San Diego Development Service Department) will overrule us,” PRC chairman Dave Gordon told the applicant’s reps.

Sean Penn returning to La Jolla

Sean Penn is returning to La Jolla to make two book-promotion appearances. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, he will discuss his his second novel, “Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn,” at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. He will also read from and discuss the book at D.G. Wills Books, 7461 Girard Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 14. (A time for that appearance has not been set.)

Wills owner Dennis Wills said he had a feeling Penn would return after what the Oscar-winning actor wrote in a letter to him following his April 7, 2018 D.G. Wills appearance: “I’ve got to tell you, along the whole book tour, for sure, the highlight was the environment of that magic store you keep going,” Penn wrote.

San Diego Symphony digs in for permanent bayside venue

Construction will begin in September on the San Diego Symphony’s permanent bayside concert venue — Bayside Performance Park — with an estimated cost of $45 million in the Port of San Diego’s Embarcadero Marina Park South. The venue will seat between 2,000 and 10,000 spectators.

“The San Diego Symphony has dreamed of a permanent bayside venue for many years and we share this historic moment with the Port of San Diego,” said Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony CEO. “We look forward to sharing and celebrating our gift to the community for decades to come.”

The venue’s first concerts are scheduled for summer 2020, with a groundbreaking in October — to coincide with the Symphony’s new music director, Rafael Payare. sandiegosymphony.org

Renaissance Singers open try-outs

The La Jolla Renaissance Singers a cappella choir — which for 50 years has brought choral music to San Diego — is currently auditioning for all voices. Rehearsals run 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays in University City. If you are an experienced choral singer with strong sight-reading skills, e-mail lajollarenaissancesingers@gmail.com

Public sunset meditation Aug. 26

The next sunset meditation is 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 on the beach at Nautilus Street and Neptune Place. The guide will be Fiercely Optimistic owner Alisha Hawrylyszyn Frank.

— Compiled by Corey Levitan from local reports.

