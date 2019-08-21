La Jolla Shores board considers cement bollards in Kellogg Park

In its continued quest to maintain safety throughout the Kellogg Park parking lot at night, the La Jolla Shores Association (LJSA) is considering new measures to teach those who park there after 10 p.m. a lesson: placing short cement bollards between the parking lot and Kellogg Park.

As of Jan. 1, the gates were supposed to be locked nightly via metal arms across the lot entrance. These gates have signs on both sides indicating the lot is closed at night. District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry dedicated funds for a security service to close the gates for the year 2019.

However, after residents reported going by the park after hours to find the gates wide open, the City changed lot-locking companies to make sure the gates were shut as close to 10 p.m. as possible. However, with the more consistent gate locking, motorists with cars that end up locked inside, drive onto the grass to get out of the lot.

Hoping to get the message across that cars should leave by 10 p.m., the board discussed the cement bollards at it Aug. 14 meeting at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Advertisement

LJSA chair Janie Emerson suggested a low-level barricade on the north and south side of Kellogg Park — perhaps with roping in between — to keep cars from driving onto the grass, and thereby trapping the cars in the lot to teach those who park after 10 p.m. not to do so in the future.

“They could be short, decorative and made of cement, and spaced in a way that cars cannot drive through them,” she suggested.

Bry’s representative Mauricio Medina said the City’s go-to would be K-rails, similar to what is on Torrey Pines Road north of Prospect Place.

Seeking something more aesthetically pleasing, Emerson said she would look into the permits and costs associated with the posts.

Advertisement

LJSA has been trying to discourage parking in the lot to deter partying on the beach at night, which includes underage drinking, illegal bonfires and more.

But trustee John Sheridan said trying to get enforcement has been “an exercise in futility” in that the Department of Park & Rec directed his inquiries to the San Diego Police Department, and the San Diego Police Department directs them right back to Park & Rec.

“Nothing gets resolved,” he said.

The problem of nighttime partying is expected to increase with the return of UC San Diego students for the fall semester.

Also at LJSA

Beach fire woes: To keep up with the proliferating illegal fires on the beach, the board voted to invite someone from the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department to a future meeting to discuss what can be done.

Fires are permitted in barbecues that are elevated 12 inches, so as not to heat the sand, but illegal fires are often just divots in the sand, filled with wood and burned. The hot coals are then buried in sand, but remain hot for hours and well into the next day. The illegal fires have been of board and resident concern for months.

Trash on La Jolla Scenic South: LJSA trustee Joe Dicks said on both sides of La Jolla Scenic South (where it feeds onto La Jolla Parkway), there is buildup of trash. “It seems like there is a ridiculous amount there, five days a week,” he said.

Advertisement

City rep Medina said the best way to resolve the issue is to report it on the City’s Get It Done app. “When I go to City staff with these complaints, they immediately check Get It Done, so I’d go that route first,” he advised.

Similarly, the board voted to ask the City to install a sign indicating littering carries a fine.

Last member seated: Ed Mackey was sworn-in to fill the remaining vacant board seat. A La Jolla Shores resident who has lived “in and out of La Jolla my whole life,” Mackey said he would like to assist in the marketing of the board and its efforts.

Police needed: Chair Emerson said she is working on getting a lieutenant from the San Diego Police Department to attend a future meeting to discuss enforcement issues in The Shores. Police Investigative Service Officers (PISO) are currently ticketing oversized vehicles, and occasionally, those parked in the Kellogg Park lot after 10 p.m., but the route is infrequent and inconsistent, she said.

— La Jolla Shores Association next meets 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Martin Johnson House on the Scripps Institution of Oceanography campus, 8840 Biological Grade. lajollashoresassociation.org

