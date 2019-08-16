LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

La Jolla architecture nominated for Orchids & Onions awards

Nine La Jolla structures were nominated for Orchid awards by the San Diego Architectural Foundation (SDAF) for its 43rd annual Orchids & Onions program. Four were in The Village itself: The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (architecture); White Sands La Jolla (interior design); the Venturi Pergola & Garden (historic preservation); and Aveline La Jolla (artchitecture).

Also nominated were the UC San Diego Ridge Walk Rain Garden (landscape architecture), UC San Diego Tata Hall for the Sciences (landscape architecture and architecture), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (landscape architecture), LUX UTC (interior design) and Westfield UTC’s Raised by Wolves (interior design).

Orchids & Onions recognizes the best (and worst) in the City’s architectural design, form and function in five categories.

“It provides the community an opportunity to be a part of a larger discussion about the quality of San Diego’s built environment and how it impacts their day-to-day life,” said Laura Warner, Orchids & Onions co-chair and principal architect for CityWorks.

Through Aug. 31, the public can vote for the Orchids & Onions People’s Choice Award at sdarchitecture.org

According to an awards spokesperson, nominees for Onions by policy are not announced until the ceremony, taking place this year Oct. 3 at the U.S. Grant Hotel.

Playhouse’s ‘Diana’ Broadway-bound

“Diana,” the musical that dramatizes the life of the late Princess of Wales, will open on Broadway next spring, a year after it debuted at the La Jolla Playhouse.

The musical — directed by Playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley, with music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan — will debut at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre on March 31, 2020, with previews beginning March 2.

All principal Playhouse cast members will reprise their roles, including actress Jeanna De Waal as Lady Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II.

This continues La Jolla Playhouse’s track record of sending more than 30 productions that originated in La Jolla to Broadway.

Kiwanis Club helps sponsor Cove Swim

The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla will sponsor the La Jolla Cove Swim, 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at The Cove. At the club’s Aug. 9 meeting, president Wendy Matalon presented a check for $5,000 to Judy Halter, the event’s organizer and chair. Money raised at the club’s annual La Jolla Half Marathon and other community events are given back to local organizations and schools in La Jolla and San Diego. For more details, visit kiwanisclublajolla.org

To register for the La Jolla Cove Swim, visit thelajollacoveswim.org

Women’s Foundation grants $250K to refugee programs

The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) has announced $250,000 in new grants to fund programs providing services to refugees and asylum-seekers.

“Refugees and asylum seekers have fled violence and persecution, and they face complex challenges as they acclimate to our community,” said SDWF executive director Katie Sawyer. “San Diego has a long history of proudly and warmly welcoming refugees and migrants in need of a safe place to land. Our local nonprofits are doing critical, life-saving work to ensure that these members of our community are safe and thriving.”

To be considered, organizations must be nonprofits providing basic needs and transition services. The application deadline is Sept. 9. sdwomensfoundation.org

La Jolla filmmaker rekindling WWII memories

La Jolla author Thomas Sanger is filming a documentary about the SS Athenia, the first British ship to be sunk by Germany during World War II. In September, the sinking’s 80th anniversary, Sanger will film interviews in Canada with nine survivors for “Athenia’s Last Voyage.”

“Athenia has faded from our collective memory,” Sanger said. “I want the documentary film to memorialize this long-forgotten event and bring it to a wider audience.”

Sanger’s grandmother was a survivor of the sinking and her experience formed the basis of Sanger’s “Without Warning,” a recent San Diego Book Awards winner for historical fiction.

— Compiled by Corey Levitan from local reports.

