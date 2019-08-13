Register while you can for La Jolla Cove Swim: Discount rate runs to Aug. 18 for the Sept. 8 event

The Sunday, Aug. 18 registration deadline for discounted entry fees is quickly approaching for the La Jolla Cove Swim, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 (check-in is at 7:30 a.m.). Those who register by the 18th will get a free T-shirt and can take advantage of the $65 fee. After Aug. 18, fees go up $20; and same-day registration is $100.

The event will feature five swimming heats, based on age, with ingress and egress at The Cove. The swim consists of three legs with two left turns around two buoys.

All swimmers who complete the race will receive a medal, and trophies will be awarded to the top female and male regulation (non-wetsuit) swimmers. Each age group will have one female and male regulation swimmer winning a medal for their age group. There will be age brackets of five years beginning with 18 and under, 19-24, 25-29, 30-34, etc. The top age group will be for those over 60.

Swimmers, ages of 13-17, will need to sign a waiver the day of the event (or e-mail race coordinator judyahalter15@gmail.com for a waiver to sign and bring to registration). Parental approval is required for swimmers younger than 18. The recommended minimum age for this swim is 16.

Prior competitive open water swimming is required for all participants.

But, to make it a “true community event,” said organizer Judy Adams Halter, there will also be activities in Scripps Park for the general public. “There will be a historical exhibition showing some of the highlights from local swims of the last 100 years,” she told La Jolla Light. “101-year-old La Jolla resident Marianne Burkenroad will be honored for winning the La Jolla Rough Water Swim in her age bracket in 1974. We have some past winners participating, as well as swimmers coming in from as far away as Alaska, and up and down the East Coast.”

Awards for the public will include “oldest participant” and “furthest traveled,” and City Council member Barbara Bry will be on hand to give out the top distinctions.

“Our merchants have donated terrific silent auction prizes that will allow all community members to participate in supporting our beloved La Jolla Cove Scripps Park,” Halter added.

Proceeds to fund park concerts in 2020

Seventy-five percent of proceeds from the one-mile swim will underwrite the launch of Friends of La Jolla Cove/Scripps Park and its planned projects. These include bringing back the La Jolla Concerts by the Sea in summer 2020 (the former Concerts by the Sea was canceled in 2016 due to lack of sustainable funding) and, maybe, the Fourth of July fireworks show at The Cove.

The other 25 percent will go to the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, City of San Diego Life Guards, Windansea Surf Club, and La Jolla Cove Swim Club for youth swimming lessons in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

And based on the number of registrants already signed up, Friends of La Jolla Cove/Scripps Park can sponsor to four or five concerts — the first of which has already been booked.

“Andrew Johnson and his band, Full Strength Funk, has committed to play for free in our summer concert series on July 12, 2020,” Halter said. “Full Strength Funk plays at Humphreys, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar and other well-known venues. This is another great example of how the community is rallying around bringing back a treasured tradition to create more cultural events for our community. It takes a village and we are blessed with many civic- minded citizens who are creating opportunities to engage.”

Johnson, a longtime La Jolla resident, told the Light: “Full Strength Funk plays many of the community summer concerts (this year we played Allied Gardens, Tierrasanta, Civita Park and Point Loma), and I’ve never understood how a town with the resources, spirit and natural beauty of La Jolla wasn’t able to support our own concert series.”

— To learn more or register for the swim, visit thelajollacoveswim.org