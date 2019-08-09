City begins emergency work on unstable cave at La Jolla Cove

An unstable cave on La Jolla’s coast prompted emergency construction Friday, Aug. 9 to reinforce the cave and the roadway above it, San Diego officials said. Portions of Coast Boulevard adjacent The Cove will be closed for approximately six weeks.

According to a City statement, geology experts discovered a weakness zone in the sea cave known as Cook’s Crack, which is located underneath Coast Boulevard, and recommended that immediate action be taken.

Kris McFadden, director of the City’s Transportation & Storm Water Department, explained the City has been inspecting the area for more than 20 years, and only recently identified the weakness.

“We were looking at repairing the road, but before we do that, we have to make sure the sub-surface is stable,” he said. “This area has been inspected since the 1990s, and the most recent report did not indicate there was an immediate issue. But we initiated another investigation, and just recently that came back to indicate the supporting structure under the cave was starting to erode. The good news is, it is only under the street and limited to about a 50- or 60-foot section of Coast Boulevard.”

In an “abundance of caution,” they started work immediately.

“We got the initial results in the middle of June, but brought in other consultants and geologist and evaluated more recent information yesterday afternoon,” McFadden said on Friday morning. “We didn’t want to waste any time, so at the direction of the Mayor (Thursday) night, we decided to proceed. The decision to close the street was not taken lightly.”

The City closed the sections of Coast Boulevard Thursday night, Aug. 8 and initiated an emergency contract to reinforce the cave, according to the statement.

Public Works Department director and City engineer James Nagelvoort said the stabilization project has two phases. The first, involves injecting a glue-like material into the weaker layer of rock to increase its density and help bind and fractures. In the second phase, contractors will reinforce the top of the cave with concrete.

Jim Quinn, senior engineering geologist with the San Diego Development Services Department elaborated” “The City is going to inject a grout into the soil material at the top of sea cave to stiffen them up, make them stronger and make them less susceptible to collapse. Then crews are going to put in a small dam at the mouth of the cave and incrementally fill the cave with a slurry. Then crews will remove the dam and all the temporary structure and texture the cement-ous material, so it blends in with the bluff face.”

The entire project is expected to close sections of Cave Street and Coast Boulevard to all traffic for about six weeks.

As to whether there were any other sea caves or areas on the La Jolla coastline of concern, Quinn said this was the only one that is of concern right now.

Nagelvoort added that there is no hazard to those who recreate in The Cove.

“It is not advised that people go into that cave, but there is no threat to those who swim,” he said. “Other than when we build the dam, all other activities will be from the street, so you won’t really notice the work from in the water. But the thing to remember is this is being done for health and safety purposes.”

The construction comes one week after an oceanfront bluff in Leucadia collapsed and killed three women on the beach below. Read more about this project in the Aug. 15 issue of La Jolla Light.

