Construction work begins on La Jolla’s Scripps Park Pavilion

The 440-day clock toward a new Scripps Park Pavilion officially began this month, when the former restroom facility was fenced off for the first stages of demolition.

The project provides for the design and construction of a replacement “comfort station,” aka restroom facility, in Ellen Browning Scripps Park adjacent to La Jolla Cove. The project also includes the demolition of the existing comfort station and installation of associated paths of travel improvements.

Construction was originally expected in the first part of 2019, but an “unexpected redesign” of certain features pushed the date back, according to project managers.

The project will construct a new facility with unisex toilet stalls (and more toilets than at the current facility), showers, storage space and more. During construction, there will be 10 portable toilets, two that are ADA-compliant, and no showers.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Fiscal Year 2020 proposed budget allocated more than $1 million toward the more than $5 million pricetag. The San Diego Regional Park Improvement Fund committee voted to fund the rest.

The budget reads: “The existing comfort station was constructed in the 1960s and has reached the end of its useful life. The salt air from the ocean has accelerated the deterioration of the metal structural components within the building. … The project’s preliminary design was initiated through community efforts. The design was completed in Fiscal Year 2019. Construction is anticipated to begin in Fiscal Year 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in Fiscal Year 2023.”

The project and its developments have been presented to the La Jolla Parks & Beaches advisory group several times over the last few years. The board voted to approve a summer construction moratorium waiver to accommodate this project earlier this year.