La Jolla Recreation Center gets six umbrellas to shade playground

The La Jolla Rec Center recently received some TLC, when a group of citizens weeded areas in need and City staff repaired some windows and repainted the sills, smoothed out uprooted tiles and equipped playground tables with much-needed shade umbrellas.

These efforts were discussed at the La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group (LJRAG) meeting on July 24.

Organized by District 1 City Council candidate Lily Zhou, a community clean-up was held the morning of June 28, where 25 volunteers pulled weeds from the playground and planter beds.

“We’re really glad they did that,” said Park & Rec reation area manager Rosalia Castruita. “We really appreciate their efforts. They even raked the playground sand to even it out.”

Advertisement

Additionally, City staff has been on site making improvements.

“Crews caulked and sealed some of the windows, but when they did, they painted the sills white,” explained La Jolla Rec Center director Jesse DeLille. “Staff since came back and repainted the sills so they are uniform with the rest of the building, and it looks a lot nicer. Some of the tiles on the playground were coming up because of the sand, so crews glued those down and smoothed them out — that all happened in the last month or so.”

Of the new tables with umbrellas set up near the basketball courts, LJRAG trustee Jill Peters said it looks “fabulous,” adding “we talked about putting in two more umbrellas in the tot area, where there are currently rectangular tables. They would have to drill a hole in the tables, but we could put umbrellas there, too.”

To preserve their condition, Rec Center staff are only putting out three umbrellas a day, but on busy days, they will put out all six.

Advertisement

In other LJRAG news

Scooters: After the La Jolla Community Planning Association voted to recommend the City install 40 scooter corrals across La Jolla, the LJRAG visioning committee announced its intention to participate in the discussion over placement near the Rec Center.

LJRAG previously voted to approve one location adjacent the Rec Center, on Cuvier Street, but that location was deemed out of compliance with City code because it is within 500 feet of The Bishop’s School.

August events: The La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St., will host an amateur piano concert with a question-and-answer session at noon, Saturday, Aug. 10; a movie-in-the-park screening of “Finding Nemo,” 15 minutes after sunset on Saturday, Aug. 17; and the Senior Dance 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 for ages 55 and older. Further, Summer Activity Week runs Aug. 19-23, with two hours of activities for children each day. Participants can sign up for all of them or pick individual activities. Offerings include ice cream socials, movie days, field games, water play and a trip to the La Jolla tide pools. (858) 552-1658. bit.ly/ljreccenter

— La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group does not meet in August, so the next meeting is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

