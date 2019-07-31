Accused La Jolla shooter arraigned, pleads not guilty

Odyssey Carrillo-Sellers, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Nina Silver in La Jolla on June 23, pleaded not guilty in San Diego Superior Court July 26.

He is charged with murder and three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count each of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

The shooting took place around 12:40 a.m. June 23, in the alley on the 7500 block of Cuvier Street, while a party was taking place on the 7500 block of Draper Avenue.

The shooter(s) pulled up in a light colored sedan, killed Silver and injured three males, and drove away.

The other victims were a 23-year-old male, and two 19-year-old males, all of whom were reported in stable condition after being treated for gunshot wounds to the upper body at area hospitals.

In the days following the shooting, police sought out local surveillance recordings with the hope of identifying the car. Carrillo-Sellers was caught following a police pursuit on July 17.

The deputy district attorney assigned to the case declined to say whether there were any outstanding suspects or whether Carrillo-Sellers was believed to be the shooter and/or the driver of the vehicle.

Carrillo-Sellers is being held without bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.