La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: July 25

Man arrested in Cuvier Street shooting

An 18-year-old was charged Monday, July 22 with murder and other felonies stemming from a drive-by shooting that killed a woman and injured three others at a La Jolla house party last month.

Odyssey Carrillo-Sellers is accused in the June 23 shooting death of Nina Silver, 20, who was struck while standing in an alley in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street. She was a 2017 Poway High School graduate.

Among the survivors, one suffered life-threatening injuries to his upper body, according to Deputy District Attorney Ted Fiorito, who said another victim was shot in the jaw and the third was treated for a gunshot wound to an arm.

Advertisement

The prosecutor said the party was intended to be a small affair, but drew a large number of uninvited guests, including the defendant.

Fiorito said an argument sparked the 12:30 a.m. shooting, which sent “a volley of nine rounds” into a crowd of people.

San Diego police said a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and an occupant fired several rounds at the victims.

Fiorito declined to comment on whether there were any outstanding suspects or whether Carrillo-Sellers was believed to be the shooter and/or the driver of the vehicle.

Advertisement

He was arrested July 17 following a high-speed police pursuit. Fiorito said the defendant threw unspecified evidence out of the car window during the chase, but declined to elaborate.

In addition to murder, Carrillo-Sellers faces three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count each of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and evading arrest.

He’s being held without bail and is due back in court July 26 for a status conference. La Jolla Light will provide details as they become available.

— City News Service

Graffiti in La Jolla likely a summer trend

Responding to last week’s La Jolla Light story, “Graffiti and vandalism reports on the rise in La Jolla,” San Diego Police Department Gang & Graffiti Unit officer Scott Holden told the Light the uptick in graffiti was likely a summer occurrence, and common in local beach communities.

“Kids are out of school, people in vacation rentals come in,” he said. “We have taggers that we have never seen before and then they are gone a week later, which suggests to us they were in the area for a brief time.”

Noting that it takes “no time” to complete an act of graffiti, Holden said San Diego Police often only catch these vandals when they self-report it on social media.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to catch these guys, but they do it for the notoriety on social media,” he explained. “We’ve interviewed hundreds of people and that is their biggest thing — just getting their name out there and the thrill they get. Instagram is a whole different world where people can see you. People get to know the taggers and the taggers in turn are encouraged. That’s why you see them on bridges and freeway walls and along beach walkways.”

Case in point: A recent act of vandalism took place on the K-rail alongside Torrey Pines Road, which thousands of cars traverse each day. It was reported in late June and still has not been painted over as of July 22.

If the graffiti is on City property, Holden explained, the best way to report it is with the City’s Get It Done app. However, vandalism on private property must be removed by the property owner.

It costs the City of San Diego $5.01 a square foot to remove or paint over, Holden added, “It costs the City quite a bit every year.” Civil penalties for the vandal are handled by local courts, and varies from person to person.

Family heirloom lost in La Jolla

A San Diego family is offering a reward for the return of a ring that was lost in La Jolla recently, and has been in the family for generations. The men’s ring, embellished with rubies and diamonds, is round and made of yellow gold and was contained in a jewelry pouch. It went missing the evening of July 2.

“My son was moving out of the Valentia apartments on Toscana Way in La Jolla,” explained Lisa Harris. “He stopped by Regents Pizza, then went to the new place on the 550 block of Genter Street. The ring was my father’s (his grandfather’s) and it’s heartbreaking because this is all we have left of my dad.”

The ring holds sentimental value as well, given that the ring was made by Harris’ great-grandmother.

Advertisement

“We have filed a police report and looked everywhere he has been,” she said. “I am asking for the community’s help.” Anyone with information can call (760) 964-2622.

Police Blotter

June 20

Open Container in public park, 4800 block Ocean Blvd., 2:03 and 2:06 p.m.

July 3

Open container in public park, 4800 block Ocean Blvd., 1:18 p.m.

July 12

Rape (additional details not available by deadline), 600 block Arenas St., 12:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 1 p.m.

July 13

Fraud, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8 a.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 5000 block Mission Blvd., 8 p.m.

July 14

Vandalism ($400 or more), 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:30 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 7500 block Via Capri, 6:30 a.m.

July 15

Felony grand theft, 7900 block La Jolla Drive, 3:11 p.m.

July 16

Vehicle theft, 2200 block Camino del Collado, 6 p.m.

Grand theft: Money, labor, property over $950, 7600 block La Jolla Blvd., 9 p.m.

July 17

Vehicle theft, 200 Bird Rock Ave., 4:50 p.m.

Shoplifting, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:10 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon: Not firearm (the suspect struck the victim in the face with a skateboard for no apparent reason. The victim sustained a moderate abrasion to his left cheek. The victim did not request medical attention and desires prosecution), 7500 block Fay Ave., 11:57 p.m.

July 18

Fraud, El Paseo Grande at La Jolla Shores Drive, 9 a.m.

July 19

Battery on person (the suspect was denied service at Starbucks and punched an employee two times in the stomach and kicked him once on the left leg), 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:56 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

