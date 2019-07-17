LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

Netting the surf

The inaugural San Diego Surfing Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. “Connecting the generations of San Diego’s diverse surfing culture is an honor,” said the Hall of Fame’s founder, former La Jollan Pierce Kavanagh.

La Jollan inductees will include Mike Hynson and Carl Ekstrom (who will be on hand to accept their awards) and the late Butch Van Artsdalen, Chuck Hasley (founder of the Windansea Surf Club) and Tom Ortner, who died on May 24 and whose paddle-out will be held Saturday, July 27 at Windansea Beach. “That one really hurts,” Kavanagh said, “and it’s why this ceremony will be really special.” Tickets are $30 and $2. bellyup.com

Athenaeum’s Juried Exhibit opens July 19

Thirty-three artists were selected for the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 28th annual Juried Exhibition, which will occupy the Joseph Clayes III and Rotunda galleries from July 20 through Aug. 24. Two artists, James Kendall Higgins and Cliff McReynolds, hail from La Jolla.

“We’re very excited that this year, a new wave of artists submitted,” said Athenaeum spokesperson Lidia Rossner. “We also have quite a lot of politically aware work — I think more than ever before.”

An opening reception will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 19 at the Athenaeum, 1008 Wall St., and is free to the public. First, second, and third prizes will be decided by the jurors prior to the reception.

Surfrider takes out 4,000 lbs. of trash after July 4 weekend

More than 774 volunteers helped the Surfrider Foundation remove 3,916 pounds of trash and recycling from five San Diego beaches the morning after July 4. The annual “Morning After Mess” cleanup — also hosted by I Love a Clean San Diego, the San Diego River Park Foundation and San Diego Coastkeeper — took place from from 9 a.m. to noon July 5 at the Ocean Beach Pier, Ocean Beach Dog Park, Belmont Park at Mission Beach, Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, and the Oceanside Pier.

“The beach is a perfect place to celebrate July 4, but our ‘Morning After’ cleanups show the disastrous consequences (that) our reliance on single-use plastic wreaks upon the environment,” said Mitch Silverstein, manager of Surfrider’s San Diego chapter. “Most of what our volunteers pick up could be avoided if we chose reusable items instead of disposable ones.”

Single-use plastic — which persists for hundreds of years as a wildlife toxin — exacerbates an already-critical pollution problem devastating marine life in the world’s oceans.

Miramar Cemetery wants to build amphitheater

A drive has been launched to fund construction of an amphitheater at San Diego’s Miramar National Cemetery. Planned for the Flag Circle, the amphitheater will include permanent seating for audiences attending the Veterans Memorial Service, Veterans’ Day ceremony and other special events.

“The amphitheater will benefit veterans, active duty members and their families,” said fundraising chair Sallay Kim. “We hope the public will generously support this important project.”

Billed as a “virtual gala,” the fundraising effort invites contributions online. miramarcemetery.org

Pole-ar express for Bird Rock

Someone at the Transportation & Stormwater Department directed staff to replace a crosswalk pole at the northeast corner of Camino de la Costa and La Jolla Boulevard — ripped out in a Feb. 4 hit-and-run accident — after reading the June 13 La Jolla Light article titled “Bird Rock Has Unsafe Crosswalk to Bear.”

The information came to light at the July 2 Bird Rock Community Council (BRCC) meeting, during which secretary Barbara Dunbar expressed her gratitude.

Dunbar also announced that one of three Canary Island pine trees in 5400 block of La Jolla Boulevard had to be removed after being vandalized with a chainsaw. It might not replaced, she said, since the adjacent trees have grown too close to one another. (Anyone with information is encouraged to e-mail info@brcc.org)

Also at the meeting, civil engineer and Maintenance Assessment District (MAD) consultant Matt Mangano updated BRCC on his recent discussions with City engineers regarding the north-south storm water that ponds on the east side of Forward Street and La Jolla Boulevard (aka Forward Street Lake).

“The issue is that that’s the low point of the entire intersection,” Mangano said. “The City agreed to come out following a report of flooding and summarized their findings. The Storm Water Department has concurred that there’s not a viable solution at this time — although they have agreed that there is an issue there. What we really need to find is what the long-term plan is.”

— Bird Rock Community Council next meets 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Bird Rock Elementary School auditorium, 5371 La Jolla Hermosa Ave.

Skip, the new scooter in town

Dockless electric scooters by Skip have taken their place besides flocks of Bird scooters in La Jolla. About 2,000 of the bright blue vehicles were introduced across San Diego by the San Francisco-based brand on July 1.

Skip was recently banned for 30 days in Washington, D.C., after one of its scooters caught fire. During its investigation, authorities in the city reportedly learned of two additional fires that occurred in 2018.

“The fire at our Washington, D.C. storage area was an isolated incident caused by batteries removed from service,” Skip said in a statement to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

When the U-T asked what the City of San Diego has done to ensure that the new scooters are safe, City spokesperson Scott Robinson said the onus is on the scooter companies to ensure their equipment in good working condition.

Volleyball award served to La Jollan

La Jolla resident Tony Lovitt has won the James E. Coleman USA Volleyball National Team Award, which recognizes “unusual length of service/involvement with USA national team programs and demonstrated unusual performance of excellence and uncompromising commitment to USA national team programs.”

“Tony was instrumental in helping us professionalize the national team operation, as well as the domestic matches we played against foreign opponents,” said Doug Beal, who presented the award along with Marv Dunphy on July 7 at the Sheraton La Jolla. (Beal and Dunphy coached the USA men’s volleyball team to Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1988, respectively.)

Pizza teachers

Pizza Bar head chef Raffaele D’Alto and owner/chef Massimo Tenino served and taught campers the art of the pie at the La Jolla Village Montessori School’s summer camp on July 12. “Their visit was the perfect way to end our culinary-themed week,” said owner/director Joanne O’Neil. “They showed us how to make a pizza, they talked about their ingredients, and they also whipped up the most delicious pizzas for all of us to enjoy!”

— Compiled by Corey Levitan

