Torrey Pines Road work extends into July, August

After the City of San Diego quietly granted itself a waiver to the summer construction moratorium so it could continue working on the Torrey Pines Road Slope Restoration Project in June (without reaching out to local community advisory groups for approval), it extended that waiver into parts of July and some of August.

The project, located on the south side of Torrey Pines Road between Roseland Drive and Little Street, is a continuation of the Torrey Pines Road Corridor Project Phase II, which started last year. Phase II will 1) reconstruct a 350-foot section of earthen slope with “boulder-scape”; 2) install a permanent safety railing next to the wall; 3) backfill the top of the boulder-scape; 4) repave the street, one lane at a time; and 5) stamp a decorative, paved median in the center of the street. Some of this work was conducted during the day, to the chagrin of motorists and merchants; and some of the work was done at night, to the dismay of residents that live nearby.

Representing San Diego City Council member Barbara Bry, Mauricio Medina told the La Jolla Shores Association during its July 10 meeting: “City staff has extended its waiver to the summer construction moratorium for the work on Torrey Pines Road for nine working days.”

Most of the work was completed by July 12, City spokesperson Alec Phillipp told the Light, and includes hydro-seeding “disturbed vegetation areas” (a planting process that uses a slurry of seed and mulch) along the recently completed hillside, requiring one lane of traffic to be closed.

“Following this, there will be additional work to paint the stamped median which was previously delayed due to weather,” Phillipp said. “We’re expecting that work will occur in August. Additionally, we’re working on the punch-list items, the final outstanding minor items needed to complete the project, which will probably require lane closures.”

Additional details about this “punch-list” of items was not available by deadline.

The project has been underway — off and on — since 2018. It was included in the San Diego Fiscal Year 2020 budget on the justification that “the existing slope is eroding. This project will eliminate the possibility of soil slough landing in the travel lane of a primary arterial street.” The total cost is $4,597,720.

