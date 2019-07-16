La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: July 18

Lifeguards share Fourth of July weekend safety statistics

At the July 10 La Jolla Shores Association meeting, San Diego Lifeguard marine safety Lt. Rich Stropky reported on beach attendance, lifeguard intervention and more.

Over the four-day Fourth of July weekend, across San Diego, there were five boat accidents, 11 boat rescues, five cliff rescues, 22 “serious” medical aids and eight 9-1-1 water rescues. “Then we had 441 water rescues, 354 minor medical aids and just under 12,000 preventative acts, and 775,000 visitors to lifeguarded areas,” Stropky said.

For La Jolla Shores, he said the area was busier than it had been historically, rescue-wise, with up to 70 rescues in a day.

“Beach attendance at La Jolla Shores for the four-day weekend was at capacity, as always, at around 45,500,” he said. “On July 3, we made 30 rescues and conducted 20 medical aids; on the big day we had 68 rescues and 20 medical aids; on July 5 we had 30 rescues and 20 medical aids.”

San Diego City Council passes ‘Safe Storage’ Ordinance for firearms

The San Diego City Council passed the Safe Storage of Firearms Ordinance during its July 15 meeting downtown.

The Ordinance requires that firearms in a residence be stored in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock except when they are in the immediate control of an authorized user. Fifteen California cities have enacted similar laws as a safeguard against accidental shootings, suicide, domestic violence and theft.

According to San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention (SDGVP), of all gun-safety measures in the United States, safe storage of firearms is the most effective way to reduce firearm deaths and injuries to children. By 2016, firearm-related deaths were the second leading cause of death overall among US children aged 1 to 19 (surpassed only by motor vehicle crashes). Of all unintentional firearm deaths, 26 percent occur among children and adolescents.

The rate of adult suicide by firearm in San Diego is also higher than the state average, and it continues to rise. With the high cost of living in San Diego, multi-generational households and adults living with roommates is common. In these situations, keeping guns safely stored reduces the risk of access in a moment of crisis.

Recent SDGVP data reveals domestic violence was the second most common motive for homicides reported in San Diego County for cases where motive could be determined. Two-thirds of female victims of homicide in San Diego County were killed by a family member or intimate partner. Ensuring that firearms are safely stored will reduce the risk of injury or death during domestic disputes, which may be spontaneous and impulsive.

The ordinance also aims to prevent gun theft. Nearly 1,000 stolen guns were linked to crimes committed in the city and county of San Diego from 2011 to 2016, according to data from The Trace. Those crimes included more than two dozen murders or attempted murders, 16 robberies, 90 assaults or batteries, 115 drug crimes, and more than 250 weapon-related offenses, including felons in possession of firearms. Unsecured firearms in the home are more likely to get stolen in a burglary.

Police Blotter

June 13

Grand theft: Money, labor, property over $950, 7300 block Draper Ave., 1:30 a.m.

June 14

Fraud, 200 block Prospect St., 9 p.m.

June 19

Fraud, 2300 block Adriane, 8 a.m.

July 5

Open container in public park, 6900 block Neptune Place, 11:30 a.m.

Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 5900 block Santa Fe St., 8:22 p.m.

July 6

Fraud, 1100 block Prospect St., 6:30 a.m.

Open container in public park, 400 block Marine St., 1:26 p.m.

Petty theft, 3100 block Via Alicante, 2:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:47 p.m.

DUI: Alcohol, 2000 block Paseo Dorado, 10:20 p.m.

July 7

Felony vehicle theft, 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 6 p.m.

Grand theft: Money, labor, property over $950, 6800 block Neptune Place, 7:15 p.m.

July 8

Petty theft (purse snatch), 3200 block Holiday Court, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 8500 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:30 p.m.

July 9

Residential burglary, 7200 block Encelia Drive, 8 a.m.

Grand theft: Money, labor, property over $950, 1000 block Skylark Drive. 9 p.m.

Drunk in public: Alcohol, drugs or combination, 8900 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:10 p.m.

July 10

Felony vehicle theft, 300 block Sea Ridge, 10 a.m.

Grand theft: Money, labor, property over $950, 5400 block Bahia Lane, 10:48 a.m.

Drunk in public: Alcohol, drugs or combination, 7400 block Cuvier St., 12:50 p.m.

July 11

Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 500 block Nautilus St., 3 a.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 900 block Turquoise St., 5 p.m.

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 1100 block Coast Blvd., 6:45 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft, Crystal Drive at Dixie Drive, 7 p.m.

July 12

Drunk in public: Alcohol, drugs or combination, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:49 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 1 p.m.

Shoplifting, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4 p.m.

July 14

Drunk in public: Alcohol, drugs or combination, alley on 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:04 a.m.

Drunk in public: Alcohol, drugs or combination, alley on 900 block Garnet Ave., 12:09 a.m.

Felony vandalism, 8500 block Via Mallorca, 10:57 a.m.

July 15

Drunk in Public: Alcohol, drugs or combination, 900 block Turquoise St., 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

