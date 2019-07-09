La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety news: July 11

Still no arrests in Cuvier Street shooting

More than two weeks after the deadly shooting that took place in La Jolla, police are still seeking information and surveillance footage to help solve the case. On July 8, Homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree told La Jolla Light: “We have no updates that we can share at this time. We are working on numerous leads, none of which we can share. We are still asking anyone with information related to the incident or who feel they may have surveillance footage that may have covered the incident to please contact San Diego Police homicide unit: (619) 531-2293.”

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. June 23 in the alley on the 7500 block of Cuvier Street while a party was taking place at a nearby residence on the 7500 block of Draper Avenue. Nina Silver, 20, was shot and killed and three other victims were injured.

Multiple assaults occur in La Jolla

San Diego Police are reporting multiple battery cases in recent weeks: in The Village, at Marine Street Beach and in La Jolla Shores.

The first took place at 8:40 p.m. June 27 in front of the La Jolla Tennis Club, when a teenage male suspect hit a victim five times in the face with his fist. The suspect and victim did not know each other, and the cause of the fight is unknown. The victim suffered swelling to the left side of his face and a bloody nose. No one was arrested related to this incident.

Three days later, around 6 p.m. at the end of Marine Street, a victim was punched in the nose and eye by the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee after the victim “touched” the Jeep’s side-view mirror. The driver of the Jeep fled the scene and is not in custody.

In La Jolla Shores, a male suspect was placed under citizen’s arrest after a fight broke out between the suspect and the victim at 1:55 p.m. July 7 on the north end of Kellogg Park. Police said the suspect hit the victim one time in the face with a closed fist, as confirmed by an independent witness. The victim wanted to press charges, so the suspect was issued a citation and released.

Man arrested in University City homicide

A 34-year-old man is in custody and is considered the suspect in the death of 56-year-old University City resident Kevin Crosthwaite. At 6:13 a.m. July 8, police received a call about a man not breathing on the 5300 block of Bothe Ave. When personnel arrived, Crosthwaite was found with trauma to his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have determined Crosthwaite lived at the residence with a 57-year-old woman and her son (the suspect), and that an altercation between the suspect and the victim may have led to his death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Missing teen seen, sought in San Diego

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help to locate a missing teen who was last seen on April 21 in San Diego.

17-year-old Katelyn La Rue is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities believe that she may still be in the area.

Anyone with information about Katelyn is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678 or the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

Police Blotter

June 19

Felony grand theft, 1100 block Prospect St. 9 p.m.

June 24

Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 7700 block Eads Ave., 2:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism ($400 or more), 8500 block Sugarman Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Shoplifting, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:50 p.m.

June 27

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 3300 block Nobel Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:30 p.m.

June 28

Open container in park, 8200 block Camino del Oro, 5:55 p.m.

Open container in park, 8200 block Camino del Oro, 6:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 6:30 p.m.

Commercial robbery, no weapon, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:29 p.m.

July 1

Petty theft, 900 block Sapphire St., 9:55 a.m.

Felony grand theft, 1000 block Prospect St., 12:44 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8200 block La Jolla Scenic Drive, 7 p.m.

July 2

Felony grand theft, 300 block Kolmar St., 4:15 a.m.

Petty theft, 6600 block Tyrian St., 4:04 p.m.

July 3

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Playa del Sur, 3:15 a.m.

Petty theft, 6700 block La Jolla Blvd., 4 p.m.

July 4

DUI: Alcohol, 200 block Playa del Sur, 12:32 a.m.

July 5

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8900 block Gilman Drive, 7:30 p.m.

July 6

Petty theft, 3100 block Via Alicante, 2:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

