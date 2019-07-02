Still no suspects in Cuvier Street shooting

Just over one week after the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Nina Silver (around 12:40 a.m. June 23 in the alley on the 7500 block of Cuvier Street), police are still reviewing local surveillance footage to find any details that could lead them to the assailants.

In the days following the shooting, police successfully sought out local recordings with the hopes of identifying the car in which the shooters pulled up, killed Silver and injured three males, and drove away. The incident occurred during the time a party was taking place at a nearby residence on the 7500 block of Draper Avenue (those injured were gathered in the alley). The other victims were a 23-year-old black male, and two 19-year-old black males, all of whom were reported in stable condition after being treated for gunshot wounds to the upper body at area hospitals.

“Although we have video, (there is) nothing to help the case at this time,” Police Lt. Anthony Dupree told La Jolla Light via e-mail Monday morning. “(Investigators) are still looking through video. We are still following leads, but nothing that I can release at this time. But we will continue the search until something is found.”

Police were seeking surveillance footage because witnesses were unable to provide a suspect description or any other information the car, other than it was light-colored sedan.

Stop the bleeding event set

In the wake of the shooting, a community CPR and stop-the-bleed training event was set up to empower the community. It is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at the La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Local community advocates, physicians and educators will teach how to respond to emergencies with hands-only chest compression CPR and learn how to stop a bleed, how to apply a tourniquet and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

