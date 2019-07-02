Park & Rec board OKs one scooter corral spot

Recognizing its limited scope, the La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group (LJRAG), used caution when voting on its recommendation for proposed scooter corral locations in La Jolla. During its June 26 meeting, the board unanimously decided to approve the one proposed location nearest the Rec Center at 615 Prospect St.

The Rec Center is surrounded by Draper Avenue, Prospect Street and Cuvier Street, and the board said it would oppose any other locations on the Rec Center side of the streets that border the facility.

City staff is seeking feedback on spots for these corrals — dedicated space on the street, often fronting red zones — for the staging of electric scooters. New citywide e-scooter regulations went into effect July 1, but District 1 City Council Barbara Bry’s rep Mauricio Medina said the City committed to not installing any corrals in La Jolla until the La Jolla Community Planning Association (LJCPA) makes a decision about locations at its July 18 meeting, 6 p.m. at the Rec Center.

The intent of the corrals, according to City reps, is to discourage users from leaving the scooters on sidewalks.

The closest location to the Rec Center, reported trustee Gail Forbes, would be on Cuvier Street between the Rec Center and The Bishop’s School, on the street fronting a red zone. However, she noted it was “hard to tell” exactly where the proposed location is on the map the City provided.

Another location may be adjacent La Jolla Tennis Club, but because that is an independent organization, is not within LJRAG’s purview. Further, another being discussed would be on Draper Avenue, but across the street from the Rec Center and fronting another facility.

Should other locations be proposed for the streets directly connected to the Rec Center, the board would want to be engaged in that process.

Also at LJRAG

Basketball courts: Plans are still underway to resurface the basketball courts on the Rec Center play area, but City Park & Rec area manager Rosalia Castruita said it would likely not be until the fall. “I don’t want to say a month,” she said. “But the court will be resurfaced.”

The City has committed to resurfacing the courts for almost a year in the name of safety. The courts had deep cracks that posed a tripping hazard, and were filled with cold patch as a temporary solution. In late 2018, City reps announced funding had been identified for the repair for the 2019 Fiscal Year, which ended June 30. Facing unknown delays, the work has been pushed back.

With the resurfacing, the City is considering multi-use court striping for other sports, such as futsal, pickle-ball and basketball.

Bocce ball courts: Plans for the long-awaited bocce ball court have been drafted and submitted to the City. However, Park & Rec reps in attendance did not have update in terms of when it might be installed. The court was approved in October 2017, to be installed alongside Draper Avenue.

Summer events: La Jolla Rec Center director Jesse DeLille said he was readying for a busy summer, with programming for all ages. First up, he said, the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla Pancake Breakfast is 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20 on the Rec Center grounds, and “the Kiwanis Club is expected a record turnout.”

In August, three events are planned. “We’re trying to set up a free piano concert for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10,” he said. “There will concert pianists for an hour and then a question-and-answer forum. We’re hoping to get a good amount of people to come to that.”

On Aug. 17, the Movie-in-the-Park screening will be the Disney/Pixar classic “Finding Nemo,” preceded by a bounce house, arts and crafts, and other activities.

Lastly, the Senior Dance is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 for ages 55 and older.

— La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group next meets 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

