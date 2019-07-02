Four enterprises open shop in The Village

The new businesses in La Jolla are as diverse in offerings as they are in location: Parachute art studio opened on Prospect Street, Livkraft luxury spa opened on Fay Avenue, Aviator Nation clothing on Girard Avenue, and Decker Dog & Cat on Ivanhoe Avenue.

Parachute Studio, 862 Prospect St. (858) 344-3183.

Opened June 17, Parachute Studio blends art with global issues. “We focus on building technical art skills while exploring project themes like sustainability, ocean pollution, world cultures, hunger/nutrition and endangered species,” said owner Raychel Long. “We aim to inspire youth to use their artistic voice to their fullest expression and have a blast while learning about the Earth!”

Long said Parachute also offers summer camps, after school programs and weekend workshops.

“We start the class by talking about the issue of the day, ask participants questions to get them engaged, then we do some drawing and coloring,” she explained. “I design the curriculum and find some art activities to cater to the theme. We also partner with non-profits that donate supplies, such as collected water bottles, that we turn into jellyfish for that day’s project.”

At the same time, she said the programs delve into all art modalities, including sculpting, weaving, drawing, painting and more.

And it’s not just for kids. “We want the space to be for all artists, even those who don’t think they’re artists, so we do events all year,” Long said. One popular offering is the paint-and-sip nights.

Summer camps are $200 for the week; paint-and-sip nights are $250 for 10 people, and $15 per person after that; private events start at $50 per hour.

Livkraft luxury spa, 7710 Fay Ave. (858) 401-2383.

Touted as the first San Diego’s first luxury performance wellness studio, Livkraft opened earlier this year. Offerings include whole-body and localize d cryotherapy (which exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures), including cryotherapy facials; infrared saunas; float tanks; Normatec compression therapy (a compression device for injury recovery); and Hyperice recovery products that assist with massages.

“What sets Livkraft apart from other recovery facilities is that we offer five different recovery services all in one luxurious spa setting,” said Livkraft founder Peter Tobiason. “Each of the services has its own unique benefits. Whole body cryotherapy aids in the reduction of inflammation and helps with pain relief. The cryotherapy facial helps tighten skin and reduce swelling and puffiness. Our full-spectrum infrared saunas promote circulation, weight loss and detoxification. Floatation therapy promotes mental and physical relaxation. Normatec compression therapy helps in the reduction of soreness and facilities circulation in the legs.

“I’ve always felt that La Jolla truly embodies the Southern California lifestyle. Our community is extremely active and passionate about their health. … But, doing what you love can sometimes wear your body down, and I wanted to create an experience and environment that combined state-of-the-art recovery equipment with elite medical professionals. The goal is to support people feeling their best, so they can keep doing the activities they love.”

Treatment prices range from $25 to $600.

Aviator Nation La Jolla, 7840 Girard Ave. aviatornation.com

Offering men and women active-wear, kids outdoor wear and swimsuits, as well as rainbow-printed surfboards, Aviator Nation opened in the midst of Girard Avenue’s shopping scene in May.

The La Jolla shop joins other Aviator Nations in Venice Beach, Manhattan Beach, Malibu, San Francisco, Laguna Beach, Mill Valley and Hayes Valley; and Aspen, Colorado; Austin, Texas.

According to its website: “Paige Mycoskie’s (founder) passion for 1970s fashion and the music that defined that time period inspired her to create her own clothing, stitched by hand. While working at a surf shop in Southern California, she purchased a sewing machine and spent nights after work teaching herself to sew, determined to create garments with the same look and feel of the vintage pieces she had been collecting for years.”

Decker’s Dog & Cat, 7928 Ivanhoe Ave. (858) 999-0153.

Decker’s Dog & Cat, run by husband-and-wife duo (and recent La Jolla transplants) Cody and Kensey Decker, provides small batch, natural organic pet food and products, as well as collars, accessories, snacks, treats, leashes, toys, bedding, grooming products, bowls, candles (because, let’s face it, dogs have a smell), and clothes for pets.

“We love that La Jolla, and all of San Diego, is so dog friendly. We have four dogs and they love the beach, so we feel at home here,” Kensey said. “Both Cody and I have a nutritional background, and being both dog people and people people, we have the goal of helping pet parents make the best decisions for their pets. We also wanted to be unique with our accessories, so the things we sell are hand made. ”

The Deckers also provide local delivery, and “day care” for small dogs. “It’s a one-on-one experience, we only house five dogs at a time. We take them on day trips to the beach, walks, hikes, etc. Or if someone wants to go to dinner but cannot take their dog, we can watch them,” Cody explained.

Decker’s Dog & Cat, which opened June 15, also provides supplements for everything from stomach aches to hip-and-joint care for older dogs, and CBD products for pets. There will be a grand opening celebration 2-7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 as part of the Enjoya La Jolla community event.

More business news

Better Buzz Coffee Roasters is slated to open in August at 909 Prospect St., on the expansive ground floor. According to reports, the menu will be similar to its Hillcrest location. Should that be the case, Better Buzz La Jolla will offer coffee classics, such as lattes and cappuccinos; teas and matcha-based drinks; fruit smoothies; acai and yogurt bowls; sandwiches and specialty toasts. The La Jolla location joins nine other San Diego cafes.

A closing to report: Parachute Brunch and Supper House, which opened in October 2017, shut its doors earlier this summer. Since 2015, the 811 Prospect St. location has also been home to Amici’s Pizza and StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken, Doughnuts and Coffee.

