La Jolla Light crime and public-safety news June 27

Man dies in scooter crash

A man died after being ejected from an electric scooter while riding on the Mission Beach boardwalk around 1:35 p.m. Sunday, June 23. According to local reports, the man collided with another rider (who was also riding a scooter) and both were flung to the ground. The 48-year-old man complained of chest pains and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is not considered a factor. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

BBB: Comic-Con ticket scams

San Diego Comic-Con International is still a month away in downtown San Diego, July 18-21, but in past years, the event has sold out in record time and obtaining a badge has become strenuous. As such, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns Comic-Con fans eager to get into the convention center to be wary of potential scalpers. Unfortunately, these third-party ticket sellers may sell fake badges and leave some in costume with nowhere to go.

If Comic-Con aficionados are considering buying a ticket from an unofficial seller through a third-party site such as Craigslist, Ebay or showticket.com, they should be aware Comic-Con does not give third-parties permission to change or alter the registration information on a badge.

One of the most pervasive scams BBB has found over the years is the reselling scam in which a scammer claims they bought a badge but can no longer attend the convention. They try to resell their badges which they never purchased, claiming they can change the name on the registration information. A key factor for consumers to remember is Comic-Con provides a refund at the buyer’s request, making it unnecessary to resell a ticket.

Another scam BBB has encountered are fraudsters offering to sell extra tickets. Consumers should know buyers are limited to one ticket each, meaning there are no legitimate extra badge sales available.

Most importantly, Comic-Con tickets are non-transferable. Each person must apply for a Comic Con Member ID in order to purchase a badge. Once the member ID is a valid and confirmed, it will be used as a login to be able to obtain a badge. Be aware you have agreed not to sell, trade, transfer or share your badge information.

In addition, if San Diego Comic-Con determines you have violated this policy, they have the right to cancel your badge without a refund. Thus, buying from a third-party seller is not only more expensive it may put the attendees at risk of being expelled from the event.

Police Blotter

May 29

Possession of over 28.5 grams of marijuana or 4 grams concentrated cannabis, 1000 block Nautilus St., 10:35 a.m.

June 3

Fraud, 7100 block Fay Ave., 12:01 a.m.

June 14

Open container in park, 6400 block Camino de la Costa, 3:51 p.m.

Felony vandalism, 800 block Midway St., 11:01 p.m.

June 15

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Via Mallorca, 5 p.m.

Felony vandalism, 300 block Forward St., 9:41 p.m.

June 17

Vehicle theft, 6100 block Vista de la Mesa, 12:15 a.m.

Felony vandalism, 400 block Nautilus St., 4 p.m.

June 18

Drunk in public, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 10:48 a.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 400 block Coast Blvd., 12:11 p.m.

Shoplifting, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 300 block Kolmar St., 12:30 p.m.

June 19

Shoplifting, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:15 p.m.

June 20

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Via Mallorca, 2 a.m.

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 2700 block Inverness Court, 7:35 a.m.

Throw substance at vehicle on highway, 7800 block Ardath Lane, 10 p.m.

Throw substance at vehicle on highway, 2400 block La Jolla Parkway, 10:15 p.m

June 21

DUI: Alcohol, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:53 a.m.

Felony vandalism, 1200 block Prospect St., 9:50 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 5:30 p.m.

June 22

Shoplifting, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:20 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports

