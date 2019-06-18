La Jolla Light Crime and Public Safety News June 20

La Jollan attacks neighbor with hammer

A La Jolla man is in custody after attacking his neighbor with a hammer, around 9:36 a.m. June 12 on the 7500 block of Mar Avenue. Police report the attack stemmed from a verbal argument. During the altercation, the suspect began hitting the victim multiple times. A witness called police, and officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Beach Team writes 100 citations Memorial weekend

At the La Jolla Shores Association meeting June 12, San Diego Police Department community relations officer Larry Hesselgesser gave an update on how summer has been going thus far for the department. “We consider Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day to be the big three holidays in summer to get through,” he said. “We are one holiday down and two to go.”

And with the roll out of the Day Beach Team — a group of eight officers from different divisions in San Diego that patrol beach areas — as of Memorial Day, officers can be more proactive.

“With eight extra officers, we did 107 citations Memorial Day weekend for alcohol, including 39 citations for smoking, nine for dogs off leash, one for narcotics, 12 for ‘other’ and nine for scooter related infractions,” he explained. There were also more than a dozen arrests.

Woman hit by car in Westbourne crosswalk

In what police are calling a “minor injury accident,” a woman in her 20s or 30s was hit by a car while crossing La Jolla Boulevard at Westbourne Street, where there is a pedestrian-activated blinking crosswalk.

Witnesses say the car had “clipped” the pedestrian and pulled over to assist, but it is unknown whether the woman used the blinking lights to indicate she was crossing.

“I use that crosswalk every day, and people do not stop for pedestrians,” one witness told La Jolla Light. “It’s scary. It is common for a driver behind a car waiting for a pedestrian to cross to weave around, not knowing someone is in the crosswalk. How long until the City does something about this? How many people have to be hit?”

Road tips for road-trip safety

Police issued the following reminders to motorists as summer arrives:

Look out for bicyclists, pedestrians and scooter riders — especially at night.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk.

Stop at the crosswalk stop line to give drivers in other lanes an opportunity to see and yield to the pedestrians, too.

Be cautious when backing up — pedestrians, especially young children, can move across your path.

Share the road with bicyclists.

Be courteous; California law now mandates at least three feet of clearance when passing a bike rider.

Look for cyclists before opening a car door or pulling out from a parking space.

Yield to cyclists at intersections and as directed by signs and signals.

Be especially watchful for riders when making turns, either left or right.

Police Blotter

May 20

Residential burglary, 1000 block Archer St., 8:01 a.m.

June 5

Petty theft from building, 800 block Prospect St., 3 p.m.

June 6

Residential burglary, 5500 block Calumet Ave., 8 a.m.

Grand theft over $950, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8 p.m.

June 8

DUI: Alcohol, 7500 block Draper Ave., 9:50 p.m.

June 9

Vandalism ($400 or more), 4900 block Mission Blvd., 8 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5500 block Rutgers Road, 10:30 p.m.

June 10

Felony vehicle theft, 7600 block Girard Ave., 2:30 p.m.

Drunk in public, 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 4:16 p.m.

June 11

Assault on peace officer, 7700 block Girard Ave., 6:30 a.m.

June 12

Commercial burglary, 3200 block Holiday Court, 8:17 a.m.

Threaten with intent to terrorize, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 10 a.m.

Fraud, 700 block Pearl St., 11:10 a.m.

Felony grand theft, 900 block Opal St., 12:30 p.m.

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:30 p.m.

June 14

Possession of marijuana, 1000 block Coast Blvd., 6:04 a.m.

June 15

Drunk in public, 800 block Turquoise St., 8:31 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7200 block Fairway Road, 6 p.m.

June 17

Felony vehicle theft, 6100 block Vista de la Mesa, 12:15 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Prospect St., 3 a.m.

Simple battery (investigation underway), 1100 block Prospect St., 9:03 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other reports

