Condos coming to Wesbourne Street? Application filed for six-unit housing development

An application has been filed with the City of San Diego to develop six residential units on the corner of Westbourne Street at La Jolla Boulevard. There is currently an open lot and a small, single-family home on the property.

The application was filed Sept. 4 and the project is undergoing environmental review. Jeff Lundstrom of Lundstrom Engineering & Survey is listed as the applicant, and did not return La Jolla Light’s requests for additional information.

“The decision to approve or deny this application will be made at a public hearing” and those that live in the area or otherwise express interest “will receive another notice informing you of the date, time and location of the public hearing,” according to the application.

“Development Services Department received an application for a Coastal Development Permit and Tentative Map for a property located on 460 Westbourne St., which proposes the construction of six residential condominium units, totaling approximately 8,505 square feet of new construction.

“The project is anticipated to be considered by the City’s Planning Commission next year,” explained San Diego public information officer Scott Robinson. “This project (and all discretionary projects) are provided to the local community planning group for its review and recommendation, prior to the public hearing before the decision-maker, which in this case is the Planning Commission. It is up to the applicant to contact the community planning group to schedule their project.”