Village Merchants to launch 'Enjoya La Jolla'

La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s (LJVMA) inaugural “Enjoya La Jolla” sunset sip-and-stroll event is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 on downtown La Jolla streets, it was announced at the LJVMA March 13 meeting at the La Jolla Library.

Enjoya La Jolla will include music and entertainment, shopping deals and demos, refreshments, prizes, contests and more to promote what The Village has to offer.

Tentatively, Prospect Street and Girard Avenue will be the focus, but LJVMA executive director Jodi Rudick said she also reached out to businesses on Fay and Herschel Avenues to participate.

“We have been working on this for a while,” Rudick said. “This is going to be our branded event. We are doing this because we want people on the streets of our town. Enjoya La Jolla could be a magnet to get people to come and see what La Jolla is all about.”

Unlike its predecessor, La Jolla Nights, this event will likely take place from 3 to 7 p.m. and continue on a monthly basis on every second Saturday. The LJVMA promotions committee will continue to meet in the coming weeks to decide on the entertainers and where they will be located.

“I’m also excited (to announce) that the Ace Parking lot at 888 Prospect St. has donated an entire parking structure to us, so there will be free parking,” Rudick said.

Participants who register in advance will receive a free Enjoya La Jolla Guide and Passport, on which they can get a stamp or signature, and be entered to win prizes from area businesses. National Geographic Fine Art Gallery will be the designated pick-up spot for the passport at 1205 Prospect St. The event is free, and registration is now live when you search “Enjoya La Jolla” at Eventbrite.com

In the meantime, the “Brake in The Village” will be a similar sip-and-stroll event to capture those in town for the Concours d’Elegance car show, April 12-14. It will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Brake in The Village will also feature entertainment on the street, shopping opportunities, refreshments at participating businesses, car viewing, prizes and an after-party. Brake in The Village is listed on the Concours d’Elegance website as a “Sip, Shop and Stroll” event: lajollaconcours.com

In other LJVMA news

New board member: Financial advisor Frank Bellavia was elected in a “close vote” to fill a vacant seat and was sworn in at the March meeting.

A LJVMA board representative from Pure Spectrum moved on to a position outside the district, Rudick said, and it’s the LJVMA custom to have a representative from the same company fill the seat. However, since no one from Pure Spectrum was able to do so, the board accepted nominations.

Three business representatives ran for the seat, but ultimately, Bellavia from Merrill Lynch on Fay Avenue won.

Although she had already been elected, trustee Tammy Tillack was also sworn in.

Grant applications: For the first time, LJVMA applied for a $21,000 Community Enhancement Grant from the County of San Diego.

“It is designed almost exactly for organizations like ours, and many other Business Improvement Districts get this grant,” Rudick told the group. The board applied specifically to fund yet-to-be-disclosed monthly events.

LJVMA also requested another $15,000 grant to reach out to other areas of the County to inform them about offerings in La Jolla.

An announcement as to which organizations received the grant will be announced in May.

First associate members: Last month, LJVMA approved the creation of an associate membership program, which allows for businesses outside of the Business Improvement District to receive some of the benefits of LJVMA membership. Since its creation, two applicants have come forward and were approved: La Jolla Shores independent CPA Brian Earley and BizX, a digital media company in La Jolla.

“We congratulate Brian Earley as being our first associate member,” Rudick said. “And BizX as the second!”

Parking plan: The LJVMA parking task force met and reviewed proposals to improve Village traffic concerns.

“We sent out a request for ideas to different mobility consultants and we got two back,” Rudick reported.

“The proposal asked for $30,000 for idea generation and the other came in offering us a pro-bono agreement (for five hours of work a month).

“It was a pretty easy decision, not just because it was pro-bono, but because it came from Ace Mobility Solutions and they have been a great partner to us.”

Ace parking commercial division director of operations, Brad Elsass, will conduct the work and report back to the board at future meetings.

Website work: The LJVMA website is under development for improvements that will include regularly updated blog posts, tabs for merchants and visitors, business showcases, a parking resource guide and calendar of events.

“I want people to come to our website … with the tagline ‘have fun faster’,” Rudick said, addeding that improvements are continually being made.

LJVMA president Brett Murphy commented that the website is “far better than what it was.”

— La Jolla Village Merchants Association next meets 3 p.m. Wednesday April 10 at La Jolla Library, 7555 Draper Ave. lajollabythesea.com