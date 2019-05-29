Torrey Pines Road work to continue through June in La Jolla

Despite the summer construction moratorium that began May 27, the City of San Diego announced the Torrey Pines Slope Restoration project would proceed through the month of June.

The project, located on the south side of Torrey Pines Road between Roseland Drive and Little Street, is a continuation of the Torrey Pines Road Corridor Project Phase II, started last year, to reconstruct a 350-foot section of earthen slope and complete associated road work.

On May 23, just four days before what would have been the start of the moratorium (Memorial Day, May 27 to Labor Day, Sept. 2), City Council District 1 field representative Mauricio Medina broke the news to the heads of La Jolla’s community planning groups by e-mail.

Below is the schedule for the remaining work, Medina wrote, weather permitting.

Through May 31: Both day and night work will take place. Day work runs 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. when one eastbound lane will be closed to construct the brow ditch and back-fill the top of the wall. Night work, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., will proceed and close outside lanes for paving, leaving the inside lanes open. Next, the inside lanes will be paved, and the outside lanes will be open to traffic. The contractor will start on Princess Street and work east to La Jolla Shores Drive.

June 4-6: Night work is planned (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) to install a traffic-loop. This will involve short-term closure of lanes that are getting loops.

June 12-24: Night work (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) when lanes will be striped and the stamped median will be constructed. The inside lanes will be closed, and outside lanes open to traffic.

June 25-27: Night work (9 p.m to 5 a.m.) lanes will be striped and the traffic-loop installed. One lane will be open in each direction.

Additional information about the traffic-loops was not provided by Light deadline.

Historically, should a project need to continue through summer, La Jolla’s community advisory groups issue a waiver to the seasonal construction moratorium. However, this time, none of the groups had the opportunity to weigh in.

Instead, the City’s Public Works department granted the waiver via a letter from Deputy Director Luis Schaar, which reads, in part: “After much consideration and consultation with all the stakeholders involved, the City grants Hazard Construction, a Construction Beach Moratorium Waiver for the Torrey Pines Road Improvements Phase 2 & Slope Restoration project until June 28, 2019.”

The project saw multiple delays since construction began in 2018, including unforeseen underground utility conflicts, and work to protect an existing tree. There were also community concerns over when the work should take place.

The project was included in the San Diego Fiscal Year 2020 Budget on the justification that “the existing slope is eroding. This project will eliminate the possibility of soil slough landing in the travel lane of a primary arterial street.”

The total cost is estimated at $4,597,720.

The Light will continue to provide updates as they become available.