Sports Shorts: Bishop’s water polo claims title, Youth Baseball honors former coach

Bishop’s wins CIF title

The Bishop’s School girls water polo Knights won their eighth CIF championship (over the last decade) and 15th since coach Doug Peabody took the helm in 1997, after defeating the Carlsbad Lancers 10-7 at Coggan Pool on Feb. 16.

Coach Peabody said the young team — with only one senior — decided at the beginning of the year that this is where they wanted to end up, and did everything they could to make it happen.

“We were nervous about how the team would gel together and take on such a daunting journey,” he said. “Katie Scott is the only team member who had played in a CIF game, though some of the girls had experience in the semi’s. They gave their whole heart to this game and listened to the coaching staff all year.”

During the CIF championship game, CIF veteran Scott contributed four goals, Alex Bonaguidi scored two goals and the following players each contributed one: Sierra Martin, Maggie Johnson, Sophia Sanders and Mia Solatka. On defense, goalie Sofia Stein had 11 saves.

“We always say, if you can score 10 goals in a final you should win, and we did. It’s a lot to score 10 goals,” Peabody said. “We did a really good job sticking to our defensive game plan. We knew what the (Lancers) were going to try, and we controlled what they were doing, based on the plays and people they used. Based on all the information the girls were given, they did a great job using it to their advantage.”

La Jolla Youth Baseball to rename Bronco field

On March 2, during La Jolla Youth Baseball’s opening day festivities, the Bronco field at Cliffridge Park will be renamed in honor of baseball supporter and former coach W. Creighton Gallaway, who passed away in 2018.

“His family requested, in lieu of flowers, that people make donations to La Jolla Youth Baseball,” team parent April Lockey told the Light. “His children also gave us a donation of $50,000, so we wanted to name the field after him for the next 20 years.”

She added Gallaway was a lifelong supporter of La Jolla Youth Baseball (which has five, age group-based leagues for children) and after his own children aged out, would still attend games.

The plaque that will be dedicated to him onsite describes him as a “Recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his bravery in liberating Europe during World War II, Creighton’s impact stretched globally. Locally, he was a successful business executive, investor, husband, father, friend and community activist.”