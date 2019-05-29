La Jolla Shores permitters like design for Nottingham house

Under most circumstances, at a La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee (PRC) meeting, the possibility of “setting a precedent” might be of concern. But in architect Mark Lyon’s case, his recent project set a precedent that board members were OK with, and got the green light.

During the board’s May 20 meeting — and the project’s first review — at La Jolla Rec Center, he successfully sought a Site Development Permit (SDP) to renovate and add another story to an existing single family dwelling unit — 650 square feet to the first floor, and 605 feet to the second story — for a total of 1,255 square feet of construction at a house at 8914 Nottingham Place.

The addition includes a zig-zag formation of horizontal and vertical lines to create articulation, and places the new development largely in the back of the house to minimize the view from the street.

Existing exterior features such as color and style would not change, but the roof would be replaced in the process.

“The La Jolla Shores Planned District Ordinance (PDO, the blueprint for development and design) suggests that elevations be stepped back on the second floor,” Lyon said.

“In this particular case … we step back horizontally instead of vertically, so we meet the intent of the code in a different way. So the second story varies from four feet to nine feet from the property line, which would be equal to a step back of about three feet.”

He added the neighbor directly to the south has a two-story addition, others in the neighborhood are one story.

PRC trustee Andy Fotch opined: “If you’re going to do an addition, this would certainly be the way to do it. The front street façade staying the exact same, the changes are all in the back. I’m always looking at precedent and what someone else could take from (a decision we make) and this is a good precedent to set.

“It is a way to add on, but the homeowners are sacrificing the backyard in order to do it. I think this is a good model.”

Janie Emerson added she had some concern about the setback on the second story, but understood the design and wanted to make sure neighbors weren’t looking at a “two-story solid wall.”

All said, Tony Crisafi moved that findings could be made for the project, and the step-backs effectively met the terms of the La Jolla Shores PDO and mitigates two-story massing.

The motion passed 6-0-1, and proceeds to the La Jolla Community Planning Association meeting for ratification: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at La Jolla Rec Center, 615 Prospect St.

Board appointments

Dave Gordon, during his chair comments, noted this was the time of year when appointments are made from PRCs parent groups.

La Jolla Shores Association (LJSA) appoints five members, La Jolla Community Planning Association (LJPA) appoints three members to the PRC board. At the May Shores Association meeting, chair (and PRC trustee) Emerson announced her appointees were herself, Angie Preisendorfer, Matt Edwards, Myrna Naegle and Ted Haas.

Previously, as a member of the LJSA, chair Gordon was appointed by that group. But given he was not appointed this year, he quipped: “The La Jolla Community Planning Association has not made its appointments yet, so we will see if I get appointed from there.”