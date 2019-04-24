New Business Roundup: Here’s what’s new on Girard Ave. and in La Jolla Shores

The Girard Avenue business scene is growing, with several new retailers opening shop in recent weeks. There are also changes underway in the La Jolla Shores business community.

Charleston Shoe Company

Charleston Shoe Company opened April 13 at 7852 Girard Ave., to provide stylish, feminine and sophisticated, but “magically comfortable” shoes. The offerings — from flats to heels and boots to tennis shoes — are machine washable and the brainchild of founder Neely Powell.

“They’re the perfect shoe for the California climate and lifestyle,” Powell told La Jolla Light. “Just being able to put them on and walk around embodies everything we do. Once people slide these shoes on their feet, it amazes me that anyone would go back to uncomfortable shoes.”

Powell has technically been in the shoe business since she was a child, but made it official after college.

“My mother was in the furniture business and had favorite makers and suppliers in Mexico, so we went there a lot when I was young,” she said. “I discovered my cobbler there and started bringing his shoes back for myself. As my mother would sell at furniture shows, I sold these shoes them under the table. People would buy my shoes, and soon my phone would ring with requests to sell them in stores.”

Soon after, Powell said, she studied shoe design and launched her own retail stores — and yes, she still uses the same cobbler from Mexico.

Powell said The Jewel was on her top 10 list of cities because “my father lived out here for five or six years before he passed away, so I am very fond of La Jolla.” Shoes are priced from $80 to $150. (619) 732-6500. charlestonshoeco.com

Browboss micro-blading

Across the street, Browboss Brow & Beauty Studio opened in late March in La Plaza La Jolla, 7863 Girard Ave. Suite 109. The beauty salon offers: micro-blading, which inks pigment into the skin with hair-like strokes and lasts for over a year; permanent eyeliner, which lasts for three to five years; and lip blush, a tint that lasts for two years.

Studio Manager Jessica Kelso explained: “It’s a semi-permanent, natural-looking eyebrow tattoo. It blends seamlessly with the eyebrow. It’s not your grandma’s style of eyebrow tattoo of one solid color.”

The process takes three hours because the technicians measure and examine the client’s face to determine the best shape, color and style for each individualto provide the most natural look.

But does it hurt?

“We don’t go as deep as a regular tattoo,” Kelso said. “The micro-blading result is meant to look like your own hair, so we take our time ... and everyone’s pain tolerance is a little different. We do numb people, but people say it feels like tweezing hairs two at a time. We get people who are nervous, but are pleasantly surprised because it doesn’t hurt as much as they thought it would. We’ve had people fall asleep!”

The treatment costs range from $450 to $750. (858) 322-0010. A website is launching soon at ibrowboss.com, but most follow owner Leslie Ritchie on Instagram @browbossgal

JoStretch assisted stretching

JoStretch opened in early April to offer assisted stretching (stretching facilitated by another person) in 15- and 25-minute sessions at 7746 Girard Ave.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon At JoStretch, 7746 Girard Ave., trained staff assist clients who need to stretch deeply. At JoStretch, 7746 Girard Ave., trained staff assist clients who need to stretch deeply. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Stretchers focus on a method known as PNF stretching (or Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation) that involves the contracting and elongating a muscle a few times, holding the elongation during the last round, to improve flexibility and range of motion.

Manager Talia Rozen explained that the exercises allow clients to stretch deeper than they might have on their own, with the benefit of trained stretchers that know how to do so correctly. She said stretching can promote joint mobility, blood flow, elasticity in the muscles, injury reduction and recovery for athletes.

During a typical session, clients communicate their needs and activity level, or if they have any injuries or pain anywhere. From there, stretchers focus on those areas, but incorporate the whole body.

“Our stretchers have backgrounds in physical therapy, kinesiology, physiology and they undergo specialized training to do what we do at JoStretch,” Rozen explained. “La Jolla is a health-conscious area; people take care of their bodies here. Around us, there are more than 15 places to exercise, and (assisted stretching) helps with all of that. We love this area.”

Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Prices ranges from a $25 drop-in rate to membership packages. (858) 352-6433. jostretch.com

Beach Burger

Just in time for summer, Beach Burger opened at 2152 Avenida de la Playa in the former Jeff’s Burgers spot in La Jolla Shores. Owned by the same family that operates the Cheese Shop across the street, Sandy Shutz said it had always been a dream of hers to have a burger restaurant.

“We opened the Cheese Shop in 1972, and we always said if this place became available, we wanted it,” she explained. “We want to do things really well here and not just be a generic burger spot, but a place people can sit or can take away. There isn’t much on this block that caters to people who want to get to the beach. We want to do that … and make them really good food.”

Starting with core items such as hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, chicken wings, onion rings and grilled cheese sandwiches, Beach Burger will offer its famous oatmeal cookies, veggie burgers and the Impossible Burger (a meat substitute patty with the flavor and texture of beef), along with fish sandwiches and breakfast items come summer.

“Either here or at the Cheese Shop, the priority is really good ingredients and go from there,” she said. “We use high quality cheeses and meats. We do real ice cream shakes, not soft serve. We want to do right by the community.” beachburgersd.com

Now closed

Cooper’s in La Jolla Shores: Angie Preisendorfer, chair of the La Jolla Shores Business Association confirmed the Cooper’s market (formerly at 8080 La Jolla Shores Drive) quietly closed. “A disagreement between partners turned into a lawsuit, which turned into nothing being in that space. It was a lose-lose situation and we all lost,” she said.

Pearl Street proprietors: Chedi Thai restaurant at 737 Pearl St. closed in April, for an undisclosed reason. Similarly, the Grater Grilled Cheese at 723 Pearl St. along with its signature alley-facing mural, quietly closed.