New Business Roundup: Girard Avenue welcomes new enterprises, more on the way

Like the flowers that pop up with the coming of the season, a few new businesses are also popping up across La Jolla this month.

Girard Avenue Marketplace

To celebrate the opening of Girard Avenue Marketplace (which opened shortly after Girard Avenue Collection closed in September 2018) with owner Elizabeth Herley at the helm an open house is planned for 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the 7505 Girard Ave. store.

Along with her husband, Jim, Herley has had several stores in La Jolla over the last few decades, and the two wanted to re-establish themselves.

“We started on Herschel Avenue for 15 years, then we were on Girard for a number of years,” Elizabeth said. “We stopped the business four of five years ago, took a little break and decided to come back. We were actually looking for a smaller place, but when we saw this place was open …. we just thought we would give it a try. And so far so good.”

Of her offerings, she added: “It’s a very eclectic store, designers provide one-of-kind pieces ranging from mid-century modern to vintage.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. girardavemarketplace.com

Sixteen Fifty advertising agency

Despite its very public frontage at 7509 Girard Ave., the Sixteen Fifty advertising agency has a remarkably private process. The homepage for the website is password protected, with those wanting to access it needing to go through a process to obtain a password.

However, its Facebook page indicates the company does “brand strategy, advertising, social media, web development, design and so much more. We create cool.” Requests for more information were not returned by deadline.

Ashley Mackin-Solomon Sixteen Fifty advertising agency is located at 7509 Girard Ave. Sixteen Fifty advertising agency is located at 7509 Girard Ave. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Sofa a la Carte

Open since November 2018, Sofa a la Carte opened in The Village to provide custom furniture at 7607 Girard Ave. According to its website, the company has been in business since 1971 and offers “any style of your choice in any length and depth, and in any kind of fabric, slipcover or upholstery.” (858) 866-7150. sofaalacarte.com

Kids on the Go

This therapy center for children opened a Upper Hermosa office at 5759 La Jolla Blvd. earlier this year to offer pediatric physical and occupational therapy to ages infant to 21. kidsonthegotherapy.com

Coming Soon

Candor Restaurant

After shutting the doors to the beloved Museum Café to accommodate the construction expansion at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla in October 2017, chef Giuseppe Ciuffa is back in The Village with a new spot slated to open by the end of April.

Candor by Giuseppe, will be in the former home of Come On In café, 1030 Torrey Pines Road. It will serve lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and have a wine bar. Ciuffa describes it as a “small and approachable American eatery inspired by the European bistro flavors. (Candor) will be very cool and intimate, only about 30 indoor seats and another 15-20 patio seats.”

On his Instagram account, Ciuffa posted renderings of the space and wrote: “Growing up my mother used to say that all great things come in small amounts … true! We all try to go big at times and fail, I did a few times myself. So back to what mamma used to say … Here we go, small, but going to be great (Candor is) coming soon.” dinecandor.com

Barry Lawrence Rudernman Maps

In the months after 18/8 men’s salon quietly closed at 7407 La Jolla Blvd., Barry Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps, Inc. has been preparing to open in its place. Only the marquee has been hoisted, with nothing in the interior. An opening date has not been determined, but a representative told La Jolla Light one was planned within the next few months.

The Map dealership has been at 7463 Girard Ave. selling high-end, antique maps and atlases.

Two Neighbors

Part social enterprise, part fashion line, Two Neighbors plans to open at the end of March at La Plaza La Jolla, 7877 Girard Ave. Suite 106, to offer “contemporary and chic” clothing and handbags that combine modern looks with traditional embroidery.

The social enterprise aspect, explained sales and marketing director Tara Sauvage, is to bring together women from the historically feuding countries to share the story of potential for peace.

“Palestinians and Israelis have been fighting over land for years,” she said, yet with this endeavor, the employees from both countries will work together to make something beautiful.

The merchandise, Sauvage said, features “embroidery styles that are passed down generation to generation, and Two Neighbors is putting it on modern handbags and clothing.

“It’s contemporary and chic and modern, yet has that handmade quality.” twoneighbors.com