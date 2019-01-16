Well-being companies find homes in La Jolla

La Jolla Nutritional Health is set to open in February at 7590 Fay Ave., Suite 204B, with former Las Patronas member and UC San Diego Department of Medicine Ph.D. Lauren Bartell Weiss at the helm. The intent is to provide workshops and individual nutrition counseling for teens, families and older adults.

“I’m really interested in helping the layperson learn what a healthy diet is, be happy with their weight, lose weight if they want, and that’s why I wanted to start a company where people — especially teenagers — could come and learn how to eat, especially before going off to college to be on their own,” Weiss told La Jolla Light.

The workshops will group six people with similar health goals, who get together a few times a week.

“If I could get six teens in here, talking about nutrition — especially snacking, which is a really big issue — I would be super happy,” Weiss said. “If I could change their mentality about food and decision-making, that would be great. It’s so important to teach teens that what you put in your body is what you are. A healthy diet helps your skin stay good and balances hormonal changes, and once teens start eating well and seeing how good they can feel, they catch on and then the habits are set for life.”

Weiss will take that same approach to work with families, couples, older adults with changing dietary needs and individuals. She said she will look at what the person eats and help them find ways to replace less healthy options (such as white breads and pastas) with more healthy options (such as low- glycemic carbohydrates).

With a background in behavioral nutrition, Weiss focuses on psychological changes one can make to make sure the dietary changes become lifelong habits.

In terms of fees, four-week workshops with direct access to Weiss in between via text or e-mail are $350 per person for teens, $600 per family, $350 for older adults. Individual consulting is $150 for the first session with six-week packages costing $700 for individuals, $600 for married couples and $500 per person if someone comes with a friend. She also offers nutrition seminars (one-time classes that are offered on a specific topic related to nutrition). Seminars are limited to six participants and cost $60 per person. lajollanutritionalhealth.com

The Hydration Room

In the coming weeks, La Plaza La Jolla, 7863 Girard Ave., will have a new tenant with The Hydration Room, an IV and injection therapy clinic, intended to treat physical ailments with customizable blends of vitamins and mineral-based IVs and injections developed by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie. This will be its first San Diego location.

According to press material, The Hydration Room has helped more than 16,000 patients nationwide treat common ailments ranging from allergies, migraine headaches, cold and flu, and fitness recovery to more severe health issues including cancer, chronic pain, Crohn’s, Lyme’s and malabsorption diseases.

“We are thrilled to be opening our new location in San Diego and feel that it marks an exciting milestone in our expansion of The Hydration Room in Southern California,” said Dr. Florie, M.D., D.O. “It will allow us to introduce more patients to the profound benefits that IV and injection therapy can bring to their overall journey for health and wellness with an unsurpassed level of service and professional care.”

Each treatment is priced from $25 to $250, and includes an initial consultation with a doctor and a customized treatment plan. All IV and injection therapies are administered by physician or nursing staff. thehydrationroom.com

CortexRx Pharmacy

CortexRx Wellness Pharmacy, which opened Jan. 16 at 7301 Girard Ave., is known as a “compounding pharmacy,” and offers customized solutions to medical needs. According to the American Pharmacists Association, “Compounding is the creation of a pharmaceutical (drug) by a licensed pharmacist to meet the unique needs of an individual patient when a commercially available drug does not meet those needs.” For example, reformulating a drug to exclude an unwanted, nonessential ingredient, such as lactose, gluten or a dye to which a patient is allergic.

According to press material, CortexRx Wellness Pharmacy has a mission to provide much-needed, customized prescription and high-quality yet sensibly priced nutraceutical supplements. One example is Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), which can re-establish hormonal balance with progesterone, androgens and estrogens already found in the body.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. (858) 246-6918.

Little Point Candle Company

Little Point Candle Company’s Emily Wallace Courtesy

Inspired by “board culture,” whether it be surfboards or snowboards, the online Little Point Candle Company launched in July 2018. The nine candles in the collection are made with all-natural coconut wax infused with unique fragrances created by owner and La Jolla resident Emily Wallace.

“What led me down the path of candle-making is I wanted to work with my hands and make something tangible, and I needed a break from screen time. I also have a love of fragrance and candles and an obsession with home goods and interior designing,” she told the Light.

The California native said she’s lived all over the Golden State and has found that a beach lifestyle collection does not have to smell like the ocean.

For example, the “Blood and Sand” fragrance, a blend of blood orange and ginger, has been a bestseller for months. Her “Neptune,” is a blend of tea with musk inspired by the street leading to Windansea beach. The “Cabin Fever” fragrance includes whiskey and smoked-oak smells.

“You also don’t see a lot of candles in the market with coconut wax as a base, with fragrances that are safe and chemical free. I love working with coconut wax because I think it’s superior; it’s very creamy and holds the scent really well. I just love it.” The 6.5-ounce candles retail for $25 at shoplittlepoint.com

Signs of life?

Brazilian dessert shop O Famoso Brigadeiro, 7524 La Jolla Blvd., took a creative turn in keeping La Jollans up to date with its progress. Since 2017, painting in the window marked the process from “Plans Approved,” “Permits Conquered,” “Remodeling Complete,” “Chocolates in the Pantry,” “Recipes in the Safe” and “Grand Opening Scheduled.”

Well, the painting on the window has come down, and chairs are in place, but an opening date has not been announced.

Following the abrupt closure of Wahoo’s Fish Taco in mid-December, work began to renovate the interior, so it could become Cruisers Sub Shop at 637 Pearl St. An opening date has not been announced, but according to its website, the Colorado-based shop will offer sub sandwiches; “toasties,” griddled sandwiches; açaí bowls; beer and wine; smoothies and more. cruiserssubshop.com