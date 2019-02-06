La Jolla cardiologist Mimi Guarneri featured on PBS, Feb. 9-10

A one-hour special making its way to televisions across the country, stars La Jolla-based cardiologist Mimi Guarneri. It will finally screen in San Diego, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 on local KPBS stations.

PBS began airing the program, “Live Better Now with Mimi Guarneri, MD,” Thanksgiving weekend 2018 in Arkansas, and added it to its programming in specialty airings ever since.

“I’m so excited to finally have this air in San Diego,” Guarneri told La Jolla Light.

The program breaks down her holistic approach to health, including looking at genetics; diet and exercise; sleep; stress; the status of one’s emotional, spiritual and mental well-being; connection to the people and things that make give life its purpose; and more.

“It’s what we talk about in our center in La Jolla (Pacific Pearl on La Jolla Boulevard) and the way we practice the integrative medicine model,” Guarneri said. She compares taking care of one’s health to caring for a tree: “If you have sick fruit on your tree, you can either chop off branches or fix the soil. So we go in and fix the soil. We look at the root cause. These are all fundamentally important to human health. If we strengthen someone’s soil … it is amazing how people can have life transformative experiences.”

She said this approach often runs counter to conventional western medicine. “In conventional medicine, doctors just offer a pill for this or that. Knee pain, here’s a pill. Sleep problems, here’s a pill. When we see people, they are on six or eight pills, eating junk food ... or they don’t realize their gut is a mess. Our approach looks at the whole person and creates practical steps a person can take (to help themselves).”

Guarneri added that she “loved” bringing these steps to a larger audience and having her special air nationally: “In my office, I can only do one-on-one (sessions) and there are only so many people I can work with, but when you can reach every state in the country, there is a ripple effect. My goal is to help people realize they can take a small step — cut out sugar, walk a little more, monitor their stress — and something is going to be a step in the right direction. I love connecting with people and giving people the power to change their own lives.”

— According to her website bio, Dr. Mimi Guarneri is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, Nuclear Cardiology, and Integrative Holistic Medicine. She is a founder and president of The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine. She serves on the founding board of the American Board Physician Specialties in Integrative Medicine, and is a clinical associate professor at UC San Diego. After graduating No. 1 in her class at SUNY Medical Center in New York, Guarneri began her career at Scripps Clinic, where she placed thousands of coronary stents. Recognizing the need for a more comprehensive and holistic approach to cardiovascular disease, she founded the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine and served as medical director for 15 years. In 2014, she co-founded and began serving as medical director of Guarneri Integrative Health, Inc.