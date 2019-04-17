Mayor issues FY 2020 proposed budget, funds Scripps Park Pavilion project

The Scripps Park Pavilion leads the way in terms of La Jolla projects to be funded through San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Fiscal Year 2020 proposed budget. The Mayor released his budget Thursday, April 11 and touted it as “a structurally sound plan that keeps the focus on core services — like road repair, homeless solutions, libraries and parks — while we expand programs that will keep our communities clean and safe.”

The proposed $4.15 billion budget is a 19.5 percent increase over the City’s fiscal year 2019 budget. Despite the spending hike of nearly $700 million, Faulconer praised the budget for its balance due to an estimated $15.3 million in cuts to various departments like storm water channel maintenance and tree-trimming services.

The budget lists the Scripps Park Pavilion project at $5,070,792, and more than $1 million toward that pricetag was added to the 2020 budget. The project provides for the design and construction of a replacement “comfort station,” aka restroom facility, in Ellen Browning Scripps Park adjacent to La Jolla Cove. The project also includes the demolition of the existing comfort station and installation of associated paths of travel improvements.

According to the budget: “The existing comfort station was constructed in the 1960s and has reached the end of its useful life. The salt air from the ocean has accelerated the deterioration of the metal structural components within the building. … The project’s preliminary design was initiated through community efforts. The design was completed in Fiscal Year 2019. Construction is anticipated to begin in Fiscal Year 2020 and is anticipated to be completed in Fiscal Year 2023.”

A start date for construction has not been announced. The groundbreaking and subsequent 440 days of construction was originally expected in the first part of 2019, but an “unexpected redesign” of certain features pushed the date back, according to project managers.

The project will further construct a new facility with unisex toilet stalls (and more toilets than at the current facility), showers, storage space and more. During construction, there will be 10 portable toilets, two that are ADA-compliant, and no showers.

Other continuing items include the La Jolla View Reservoir project, for which designs began in Fiscal Year 2013 and the completion date is Fiscal Year 2020. Construction is scheduled to begin in Fiscal Year 2021 and will be completed in Fiscal Year 2023.

The only “new” project for 2020 is the UC San Diego Fire Station construction. This project provides for the design and building of a new permanent three-bay fire station of approximately 10,500 square feet. “The facility will accommodate three fire apparatus and a crew of 9 to 11 fire personnel, and onsite surface parking for Fire-Rescue personnel apparatus bays,” the budget states. “In addition, the offsite improvements include, but are not limited to, site grading, utility, and street/traffic improvements within the public right-of-way along Torrey Pines Road to allow for emergency response apparatus bays.”

Smaller projects in the budget include pipeline replacement and rehabilitation projects; funding for new sidewalks, including on La Jolla Mesa Drive; and completion of the Torrey Pines Corridor Project Phase II, including the slope restoration project set to be complete later this year.

Citywide, Mayor Faulconer said the budget provides funding for homelessness services, infrastructure, the environmental Clean SD initiative and others.

The cover of the 530-page San Diego Proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget. In May, the Mayor will release his Revised Budget and the Independent Budget Analyst will make recommendations. The Adopted Budget is finalized in June by vote of the City Council. Courtesy

“The Fiscal Year 2020 Proposed Budget includes $9.4 million in funding for homeless programs and services, with $9.2 million budgeted in the General Fund and $250,000 budgeted in the Low to Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund,” a statement from Mayor Faulconer reads. “Proposed funding includes $3.1 million for the three bridge shelters to provide up to 674 beds a day and supply meals, showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, 24-hour security, alcohol and substance abuse counseling, job training and mental health services.

“There is $550,000 in funding for Housing Navigation Center operations, which is expected to open in the Summer of 2019, and funding to add three positions to support the Chief of Homelessness Strategies.

“The Proposed Budget expands the Clean SD initiative by increasing funding by $6.3 million for constant presence in the highest demand areas throughout the City, including canyons. The additional funding increases contractual services to include litter removal 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and waste abatement associated with illegal encampments on two shifts, seven days a week. Two additional code compliance officers and a supervisor will monitor contractor performance.

“In addition, this funding includes $3.5 million in additional police department overtime for the Neighborhood Policing Division.” (See related story, page A27.)

Bry Budget Town Hall, May 4

Following the release of the proposed budget, District 1 City Councilmember Barbara Bry will host a Budget Town Hall meeting, 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 4 at the La Jolla Village Community Center next to AMC Theater, 8657 Villa La Jolla Drive. City representatives will be on hand to answer questions, collect feedback, explain the process and give a walk-through of the general fund.

Soon after, the Mayor will release his Revised Budget along with the Independent Budget Analyst recommendations. In June, the Adopted Budget will be established.

What about the La Jolla MAD?

In late March, the San Diego Department of Economic Development announced: “Along with all City of San Diego Maintenance Assessment Districts (MADs), staff will be requesting that the La Jolla MAD annual report be approved for Fiscal Year 2020, along with anticipated revenues and expenditures … If approved by City Resolution during the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget approval hearing, it is anticipated the City will enroll all MAD assessments — including the La Jolla MAD — to the County of San Diego prior to August 10, 2019.”

And while the La Jolla MAD is not listed in the Mayor’s just-issued Proposed Budget, City spokesperson Anna Vacchi assured La Jolla Light that “the funding for the La Jolla MAD will be included in the May revision.”