La Jolla Shores ‘Map’ project expands, more funds needed

A GoFundMe page has gone live to raise an additional $500,000 to fund The Map installation in La Jolla Shores.

As of Tuesday morning, the crowd-sourcing page had raised $2,325 toward its goal. The original pricetag was $275,000 and was jointly funded by the Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans and Friends of La Jolla Shores.

The additional cost comes after plans were announced to expand the original Map project and rename it “The Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla Educational Plaza.”

Some of the new features include a “plaza” with The Map, a 3-D bronze casting depicting the underwater topography of the so-called “Grand Canyons of La Jolla” (off the coast of La Jolla Shores), interpretive panels, landscaping, fencing and a newly paved walkway. The location will be within Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores.

The Map was intended to be constructed and installed by spring of this year, but was postponed in light of oceanographer Walter Munk’s passing earlier this year.

“Part of the reason Friends of La Jolla Shores wanted to install The Map in spring was so Walter could see it,” Friends of La Jolla Shores member Terry Kraszewski told the La Jolla Shores Association in February. “Now that that sense of urgency is not there, there are some additional educational components we would like to include, and push the installation to fall of this year.”

Using the LithoMosaic process artist Robin Brailsford invented, The Map includes small tiles pieced together to create mosaics of the marine life found out at sea off the coast of La Jolla Shores as an educational display, and uses different shades of blue to represent the different ocean depths. In total, there are almost 450,000 tiles that make up the entire installation.

“This is Walter’s legacy,” Kraszewski told La Jolla Light. “He was really so (enthusiastic) about this project. It depicts what he spent his life looking at, starting when he first came to Scripps Institution of Oceanography. It was so important for him to have people learn what is under the water and why this area is so special. This is his Foundation and this is the first of many projects that the Foundation will carry out that reflects his interests.”

According to the GoFundMe page, partners in the project include the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department, California Coastal Commission, Scripps Institution of Oceanography scientists and researchers, Birch Aquarium Education Department, Ocean Discovery Institute, Kumeyaay Bands, Marine Protected Area representatives, lifeguards, surfers, scuba divers, and local merchants among others.

Donations of $500 and above will be acknowledged on site.