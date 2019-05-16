La Jolla Shores board calls park gates contract ‘ambiguous’: Insists Kellogg parking lot be locked at 10 p.m.

Following up on the efforts started earlier this year, the La Jolla Shores Association (LJSA) discussed at its May 8 meeting on the Scripps Institution of Oceanography campus, its continuing push to have the Kellogg Park parking lot gates locked at night, from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The gates were supposed to be locked nightly as of Jan. 1, via metal arms across the entrance to the lot. These gates have signs on both sides indicating the lot is closed at night. District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry dedicated funds for a security service to close the gates for the year 2019. However, residents and board members reported visiting the park several times after 10 p.m. to find the gates unlocked.

As such, at LJSA’s last meeting, the board authorized trustee Joe Dicks to request a copy of the contract the City engaged in to see if there are defined terms (including a set time the gates must be locked) that must be adhered to. Securitas is the contractor tasked with locking the gates.

Reading from the contract, Dicks said: “Securitas Services (will) provide closing and opening of gates at Kellogg Park parking lot, located at 8400 El Paseo Grande. Close at 10 p.m. Open at 4 a.m. Seven days a week.” Then he added, “It is unambiguous, it is plain. We ought to get a new proposal because this (company) is not doing its job.”

Representing Council member Bry, Mauricio Medina stated that in the proposal, the agreed upon time was between 10 to 11:30 p.m. However, Dicks said, “The proposal can say whatever it wants. It’s the contract that controls the situation, and the contract says 10 p.m.”

LJSA chair Janie Emerson opined: “Parks & Rec has said this vendor locks a lot of gates, and decides which ones are locked at 10 p.m. and which ones are locked later. My comment to that is: too bad. 10 o’clock is 10 o’clock, not 11:30 p.m. This is a security issue; we don’t want to have the same problems they have in other beach areas.”

Emerson added that she continues to advocate that cars in the lot after 10 p.m. be ticketed, so the word gets out that this is the case.

The board did not take action on the findings, but agreed to continue to meet with appropriate agencies to see what can be done.

Also at LJSA

UCSD plans: Emerson said there is reportedly a proposal to construct another Living Learning Neighborhood on the UC San Diego campus near the campus theaters, which she said was “a huge red flag,” adding “we will fight this tooth and nail.”

Without addressing the comment directly, UCSD assistant director of community planning Anu Delouri responded: “We can come and make a presentation about our long-range development plan and outline what our plans are — what is planned, why it is planned, where it is planned, what future college is planned or in the planning phase on those parking lots adjacent the theater district.”

She promised a “good half-hour presentation” and agreed to reach out to the appropriate entities for scheduling.

The current Living Learning Neighborhood is under construction on another area of campus, and includes residential, academic and administrative space, retail and parking.

Scooter update: Following the release of the City of San Diego’s proposed regulations on electronic scooters, LJSA voted to send a letter to the San Diego City Council, affirming the position that: Scooters be prohibited from all sidewalks (including the La Jolla Shores boardwalk, aka Walter Mink Way); riders must be at least age 18; helmets be required at all times; they be left in designated areas and if not, ticketed and impounded.

A second reading of the proposed regulation will take place this month and if approved will go into effect this summer.

Undergrounding work: A project is coming to La Jolla Shores to take down overhead utility lines and add short green support equipment for SDG&E, AT&T and Spectrum facilities to the ground. A meeting was held in March at the La Jolla Library to inform those who live in the affected area. “The meeting should have been held in The Shores,” Emerson noted, and requested a full presentation be given at a future LJSA meeting.

To better inform residents, LJSA secretary posted the City’s presentation on the project at: lajollashoresassociation.org

The work was supposed to start in January, but hit a snag, Medina reported. And with the summer construction moratorium approaching (Memorial Day, May 27 to Labor Day, Sept. 2), he added: “If they don’t start this month, they would start in September. But I’m not holding starting before Memorial Day as a likely possibility — that should give the community time to prepare for this.”