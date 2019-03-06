La Jolla Shores Board: Six candidates seeking one of 10 seats

At the upcoming La Jolla Shores Association (LJSA) election, four current trustees are up for re-election, two new hopefuls are on the ballot, and there is room for four write-in candidates.

Of the 10 available seats, eight are two-year seats and two are one-year seats. Voters must be registered members of the La Jolla Shores Association. To be counted, the ballot (which can be downloaded at lajollashoresassociation.org) must be received by March 13 by mail to the La Jolla Shores Association, P.O. Box 64, La Jolla, CA, 92038; or delivered to the March 13 meeting before 7 p.m.

Here is an abridged version of the ballot, the full text is available at lajollashoresassociation.org

Dr. M. O. Andi Andreae: I first lived in La Jolla Shores in the 1970s while working on my Ph.D. studies at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. After living and working in Florida and Germany for some 35 years, my wife and I moved back to the Shores in 2015, where we now live permanently.

I presently work as a researcher at Scripps, mostly on topics dealing with the atmospheric and marine environment. I am committed to maintaining and improving the quality of life of the residents of our community and the visitors to our wonderful place. Beautiful beaches and parks and clean air, as well as safe roads, are essential to our well-being and we need to ensure that they are preserved and improved, where needed.

Pam Boynton (incumbent): A retired teacher and 44-year Shores resident, Boynton served on the LJSA board in the mid 1970s and again 2012-2016. She realizes the importance of a governing body to help oversee and fight for the preservation of this special area of San Diego.

Janie Emerson (incumbent): My family and I have lived in the area since 1961. The Shores is our special place. I am a former member of LJSA and currently serving as a trustee for La Jolla Community Planning Association and the La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee. These experiences give me a unique view of the many exciting possibilities for our Shores community. I believe the Shores can embrace the new and retain its special spirit. I’d like to help guide these changes to enhance our La Jolla Shores.

Sharon Luscomb (incumbent): I served on the LJSA from 2006 to 2011 and again in 2012 to 2014. I am not only a native La Jollan, but I grew up in La Jolla, attended local schools and college in La Jolla and my husband and I have owned and operated La Jolla Kayak in La Jolla Shores for 23 years now. I am a member of the La Jolla Shores Business Association, Las Patronas and a parent volunteer at the Gillispie School. I love our community, not only as a resident in La Jolla, but also as a business owner in La Jolla Shores. I’m committed to helping our residents and businesses work well together in a busy area, and to continuing to preserve the beauty of the beaches, residential and business areas and the neighboring parks.

Ross Rudolph, M.D.: Having lived in La Jolla for 43 years, 30 of them in La Jolla Shores, I want to be able to contribute to the process of maintaining the community spirit and facilities of the Shores. I surf at the Shores beach several times a week, so I’m very aware of what happens there. My wife Nancy and I are longtime members of the La Jolla Shores Surfing Association, and I was asked by that group to be active in the LJSA.

I am on the Clinical Faculty of the UC San Diego School of Medicine, having started in 1975 at UCSD and the La Jolla Veterans Administration Hospital. Recently retired, I now have time to serve the community. Recently I was appointed to the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation board as a representative of the LJSA.

Coco Tihanyi (incumbent): Tihanyi is a business owner and La Jolla local. She grew up attending Torrey Pines Elementary School, Muirlands School, La Jolla High School and UC San Diego, with a degree in Communication. Tihanyi has previously served on the LJSA board and has owned a business on Avenida de la Playa for the last 20 years. She is concerned about safety in La Jolla Shores, construction issues and conservation.

— The La Jolla Shores Association meeting and election is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Martin Johnson House, 8840 Biologicial Grade. lajollashoresassociation.org