La Jolla Rec Center now Wi-Fi equipped

After more than a year of planning and efforts by La Jolla Recreation Advisory Group (LJRAG), the Rec Center now has public access Wi-Fi. LJRAG chair Dan McCandless made the announcement during the May 22 LJRAG meeting at the Rec Center.

Under the label of # Free Wi-Fi San Diego, the signal reaches across the Rec Center courts to the adjacent tennis club and in the main auditorium. The signal is weak in the smaller meeting rooms, but San Diego Park & Recreation area manager Rosalia Castruita said technicians would be coming soon to add two new devices to boost the strength of the signal.

When previously discussed, Catruita said: “From what I have been told, to use the Wi-Fi, patrons just enter their e-mail address. I was also told that those that do will not get any junk mail or other e-mails. Right now, there is no password, but if there is, it will be posted or in the office.”