La Jolla Planners give City list of top 3 projects to fund

La Jolla Community Planning Association (LJCPA) took a creative approach to prioritizing its wish list of local projects for City funding, during its Jan. 3 meeting at the Rec Center. After drafting a list of nine projects and needs from across La Jolla to submit to District 1 City Council member Barbara Bry for execution, Bry tasked LJCPA with putting them in order of importance.

Projects would be implemented based on priorities and funding availability.

So LJCPA chair Bob Steck gave each of the 18 trustees three votes and tallied which projects got the most votes. The top three were: 1) fund the installation of a handrail on a wall alongside a beach access next to The Marine Room restaurant to improve safety along the slope to the sand, 2) fund the environmental review for a turnaround at the end of Coast Walk, and 3) fund the repairs of the beach access at the Marine Street.

1) The Marine Room handrail was approved by the La Jolla Shores Association and LJCPA in late 2018 and has the support of neighbors and lifeguards. The pricetag is approximately $3,800.

2) The Coast Walk turnaround, first discussed in 2016, involves the installation of a place for cars to make a three-point turn where Coast Walk meets the pedestrian Coast Walk Trail, but needs an environmental review. Coast Walk (a short street west of Torrey Pines Road between Prospect Place and Amalfi Street) is a paved, residential road that connects to the Coast Walk pedestrian trail and scenic path that starts at Goldfish Point. The driveway onto Coast Walk from Torrey Pines Road is narrow with the curbs painted red, except for two segments large enough for two cars each. However, there is no form of turnaround at the end of the street, nor is there a way to determine whether there are any parking spaces available.

3) LJCPA suggested funding a repair to the stairs at the Marine Street beach access. The Barber Tract-area access is at the foot of a small street.

Tied for fourth place on the projects list are: Black’s Beach overlook fence replacement, repair handrails and steps at the beach access from Camino de la Costa, and repair a dip in the road on La Jolla Boulevard at Forward Street.

From there, the committee prioritized funding the creation of the Belvedere Project at Prospect Street at Girard Avenue, updating the speed limit signs on La Jolla Parkway, and installing streetlights at Coast Walk at Torrey Pines Road.

Council member Bry has what is known as CPPS discretionary funding (Community Projects, Programs and Services), given in various amounts each year, to pay for projects in communities across her district. Last year, Bry used her CPPS funding in La Jolla to pay for staff to close the gate at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores at night.