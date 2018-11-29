Crime and Public-Safety News: Nov. 29

County advises receipt-checking during holiday shopping season

Every year, San Diego County’s Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures (AWM) inspects more than 1,500 local businesses, checking price-scanning devices, scales that charge items by weight, and other equipment that sets prices, to make sure they are charging customers accurately. But even the best businesses have occasional overcharges.

Between January and October, almost one out of every 10 stores inspected — 9.54 percent — had overcharge errors, and the average overcharge was $1.85.

An extra couple of bucks may not sound alarming, but in the holiday shopping season, even tiny overcharges can add up to make big dents in your wallet or pocketbook. So check all your receipts and consider these other tips from the County to help you shop smartly and safely:

Protect Against Overcharging:

Always verify receipts and immediately notify store management of any price discrepancies.

Stores are required to display the price of an item, as you are buying it, before the transaction is complete. Watch the display screen as your items are scanned.

Take sales advertisements with you when shopping to verify prices.

Know that stores cannot legally charge more than their lowest advertised, posted or quoted price.

Shop Smart:

Plan ahead. Start watching for store specials, flea markets, garage sales, clearance sales, etc.

Make a list of what you need.

Comparison shop with at least five different sources for the best values.

Don’t buy everything at once. Establish a spending plan and timetable to buy what you need over several weeks or months to take full advantage of future sales and true bargains.

— Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

Fight in an Uber leads to arrest

One person was arrested in the Soledad South area, following a fight with an Uber driver. The suspect was booked for battery, vandalism and being drunk in public.

Police report the suspect and the driver got into a verbal argument at 2:07 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, during which the suspect broke the rear window of the car and struck the driver in the face. Police responded and took the suspect into custody.

Two cases of elder abuse reported in La Jolla

Two unrelated cases of elder abuse reported in La Jolla on Monday, Nov. 12 (and in the Light’s Police Blotter last week) were determined to be insignificant by San Diego Police Department.

The first was reported at 4 a.m. at the La Jolla Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Torrey Pines Road. The 86-year-old victim alleged that a nurse had slapped her arms, but police note this woman has a history of false reports. Nevertheless, the District Attorney’s office is investigating.

The second was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Marine Street. The victim is a 73-year-old man who got into a verbal altercation with a neighbor, which lead to the neighbor slapping the victim. No charges have been filed.

Police Blotter

Nov. 7

Grand theft (money/labor/property over $950), 800 block Turquoise St., 9 a.m.

Nov. 12

Vehicle theft, 200 block Rosemont St., 5 a.m.

Nov. 13

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 11 a.m.

Nov. 14

Grand theft, 1100 block Agate St., 10:50 a.m.

Nov. 16

Petty theft, 800 block Agate St., 11:20 p.m.

Nov. 17

Battery with serious injury (a known male punched the victim in the face for no apparent reason while the victim was at work, and left the scene prior to police officers arriving. No one is in custody), 1200 block Coast Blvd. 9:45 a.m.

Nov. 18

Vehicle break-in/theft, 400 block Prospect St., 9:35 p.m.

Nov. 19

Petty theft, 1200 block Archer St., 2 p.m.

Nov. 20

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 7500 block Draper Ave., 5:16 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 1200 block Prospect St., 6 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7400 block Fay Ave., 7 p.m.

Nov. 23

Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Tourmaline St., 2:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon