La Jolla Crime and Public-Safety News: Nov. 22 - Shores man accused of attacking wife with pickaxe

Shores man accused of attacking wife with pickaxe

A man suspected of attacking his wife with a pickaxe and then holing up in a La Jolla Shores home was taken into custody Thursday, Nov. 15 when he emerged from the residence after apparently setting a fire inside, San Diego police said.

The woman reported the attack at the home on Ellentown Road near Horizon Way about 10:40 a.m., police said. She originally said her husband had hit her with a hatchet, but officers later reported the weapon was a pickaxe.

Officers arrived and located the woman, who managed to get out of the house on her own, police said. It’s unclear if she was injured. She declined medical treatment.

Police tried to persuade the man to come outside, but he refused. At one point, a family psychologist and the man’s father were at the residence.

At some point, the man apparently started a fire inside the house and emerged a short time later. When he opened a door, smoke billowed out of the home, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

Police offer holiday anti-theft tips

With the holiday shopping season approaching, the San Diego Police Department has several suggestions to keep your car — and its belongings — off thieves’ radar:

Don’t leave valuables in the car. While that seems like common sense, but drivers/passengers leave items in plain sight every day. And those that do make their cars a target.

If you must leave valuables in the car, place items out of sight before reaching your destination, as someone might be watching you put items under a seat or place something on top of them.

Park in busy, well-lit areas, which are less likely to be hit by thieves.

Don’t leave docking stations or connector cables visible, they indicate there might be valuables in the car.

Lock your bags in the trunk before moving to the next destination, when shopping at multiple locations.

Related note on deliveries: Make arrangements for someone to receive holiday packages delivered to your home if you won’t be there (or have them shipped to your workplace) since this is the season for thieves to follow delivery trucks and make off with packages.

If you have deliveries showing up daily, you may want to consider installing a lockbox. These boxes can be bolted to your front porch. Once installed, share your code with your delivery service and you should be good to go.

Police Blotter

Nov. 7

Vehicle theft, El Paseo Grande at Vallecitos, 9 p.m.

Nov. 8

Vandalism ($400 or more), 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 11:42 p.m.

Nov. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6600 block Avenida Andorra, 12:30 a.m.

Nov. 10

Grand theft, 7600 block Fay Ave., 3 p.m.

Petty theft, 1000 block Turquoise St., 9 p.m.

Nov. 11

Use of controlled substance, 5400 block La Jolla Hermosa Ave., 8:34 a.m.

Use of controlled substance, 2200 block Calle Tiara, 10:49 a.m.

Grand theft, 1100 block Coast Blvd., 11 p.m.

Nov. 12

Cruelty to elderly/dependent adult (details not available by deadline), 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 4 a.m.

Grand theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., midnight

Grand theft, 7500 block Fay Ave., 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 9200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 2:30 p.m.

Cruelty to elderly/dependent adult (details not available by deadline), 600 block Marine St., 5:15 p.m.

Nov. 13

Petty theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:50 a.m.

Residential burglary, 7800 block Esterel Drive, 3:40 p.m.

Possession of narcotic, 600 block Marine St., 8:15 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7400 block Caminito Rialto, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15

Theft, 7900 block La Jota Way, 2 a.m.

Fraud, 900 block Prospect St., 11 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 1600 block Los Altos Road, 6:46 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:55 p.m.

Residential burglary, 2500 block Ellentown Road, 10 p.m.

Nov. 16

Vehicle break-in/theft, 3200 block Caminito Eastbluff, 12:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:30 p.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 5600 block Waverly Ave., 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 17

Commercial burglary, 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 1:36 a.m.

Battery with injury (details not available by deadline), 1200 block Coast Blvd. 9:45 a.m.

Disorderly conduct: Alcohol, 2900 block La Jolla Village Drive, 11:19 p.m.

