La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Nov. 15

Car/bicycle collision causes minor injuries

Only minor injuries were reported following a collision between a car and a bicyclist the afternoon of Nov. 7 at the intersection of Girard Avenue and Pearl Street, which drew police presence.

The victim was transported for care, and Sgt. Josh Odom told La Jolla Light police needed to stay onsite until the extent of injuries were determined. While the report is still being processed, and details about the driver and the cyclist have not been announced, media relations officer Josh Hodges confirmed the injuries were considered minor.

La Jollan shaken by high-pressure Census experience

A La Jolla woman was startled by what she thought was a scam based on the upcoming U.S. Census data collection in 2020, and wanted to alert other La Jollans.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told La Jolla Light that she received multiple packets in the mail with requests for information associated with the American Community Survey and had Census workers come to her house on multiple occasions, urgently asking for the completed forms. With these red flags, she reached out to local offices and determined the survey was legitimate. The American Community Survey is under the auspices of the U.S. Census Bureau, and is used to register changes within a community.

Nevertheless, the experience left her concerned due to the high-pressure tactics used. The Light has learned that there are steps to ensure the Census information that comes to your door is legitimate.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a Census field representative must:

present an ID badge that contains a photograph of the field representative, Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date;

will provide you with supervisor contact information and/or the regional office phone number for verification, if asked;

will provide you with a letter from the Director of the Census Bureau on U.S. Census Bureau letterhead;

may be carrying a laptop and/or bag with a Census Bureau logo.

Bureau officials also caution citizens to be aware of the questions on the form. The Census Bureau never asks for: your full Social Security number, money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party, your full bank or credit card account numbers, your mother’s maiden name. Those who suspect fraudulent activity can report it online at census.gov

La Jolla robber sentenced to life

A man who gunned down a woman in her Santee home two years ago during a robbery — and eight days later robbed a La Jolla man in his home and threatened him with the same gun — was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jose Luis Nuñez Torres, 23, was convicted in September of first-degree murder and special circumstance allegations of murder during a burglary, robbery and lying in wait in the death of 34-year-old Leticia Arroyo. Torres shot Arroyo in the head, then stole one or more bags of meth before fleeing, Deputy District Attorney James Koerber told the jury.

Eight days after killing Arroyo, Torres put the same gun to the head of a man in La Jolla during another home-invasion robbery, Koerber said. Torres was convicted of that robbery and another incident in which nothing was stolen. — City News Service

Police Blotter

Oct. 19

Battery with serious injury, 1400 block Park Row, 6:50 a.m.

Oct. 27

Possession of controlled substance, 600 block Pearl St., 1:13 p.m.

Oct. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Prospect St., 11:59 p.m.

Oct. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 1 a.m.

Nov. 4

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 12:45 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7700 block Ludington Pl., 6:40 p.m. Nov. 5

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Nautilus St., 5:35 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1300 block Nautilus St., 5:35 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Turquoise St., 6:30 a.m.

Nov. 8

Residential burglary, 100 block Coast Blvd., 5:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 600 block Pacific View Drive, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5800 block Caminito Empresa, 11 p.m.

Nov. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6300 block Via Cabrera, 2:22 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8100 block El Paseo Grande, 12:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Linda Way at Sea Ridge Drive, 4 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7300 block Country Club Drive, 4:35 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon