La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: May 9

La Jolla fire causes $600K in damage

No one was hurt during a fire that broke out in a La Jolla apartment on May 3, but it caused more than half a million dollars in damage, fire investigators estimate. The fire was reported at 4:47 p.m. when smoke was seen from the outside of the building on the 1200 block of Coast Boulevard. The fire was knocked down at 5:17 p.m.

It was contained to one unit in the apartment complex, where it originated, and the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department Metro Arson Strike Team investigator determined that combustion of sawdust caused the fire.

The estimated damage to the structure is $250,000 and the estimated damage to the contents is $250,000. There was smoke damage to two of the nearby units, which totaled $100,000 each. There were no injuries to medical transports associated with the fire.

La Jolla jeweler, NFL player Drew Brees suit headed for trial

A lawsuit by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, against a La Jolla jeweler they say lied about the value of diamonds, defrauding them out of millions of dollars, is moving forward to trial, a judge ruled this week.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2018 in San Diego Superior Court, accuses jeweler Vahid Moradi and his companies, CJ Charles Jewelers and Vahid Moradi Inc., of recommending and selling the Breeses about $15 million worth of investment-grade diamonds that the Breeses learned in 2017 were worth about $8 million.

Moradi, through his lawyers, has vigorously denied the allegations. He has said in court records that the diamonds were intended as a long-term investment, and he had charged Brees the price at which he expected they could be resold in 15 to 20 years.

The lawsuit is scheduled for trial May 31, court records showed.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day has highest partner participation

Following its recent Take Back Day on April 27, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) saw new records for the numbers of collection sites. Together with local, state, tribal and federal partners — more than 5,000 total at nearly 6,400 collection sites — the DEA collected and destroyed close to 469 tons of potentially dangerous unwanted drugs.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are designed to get unused drugs out of homes, and raise awareness of their link to addiction and overdose deaths. The public has, according to press material, “embraced the opportunity these events provide to remove medicines languishing in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft.”

Ice cream truck driver attacked with chemical

An ice cream truck driver was attacked with an unknown chemical, around 2:45 p.m. April 28 on the 800 block of Coast Boulevard, when a man, described as Asian, took a bucket of a liquid substance and threw it into the truck.

Police report the liquid covered a large amount of food items inside the truck and also the purveyor. The suspect was arrested for felony vandalism and throwing a toxic substance on a person.

Pedestrian robbed of cell phone in Bird Rock

A pedestrian walking along La Jolla Boulevard near Bird Rock Avenue was robbed of their cell phone around 9:54 p.m. April 28. Police report two black males approached the victim from behind and grabbed the phone from the victim’s hand. Both suspects fled and no one is in custody at this time.

Police Blotter

April 20

Burglary, an unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle using a key fob that was hidden by the owner in a bush beside the vehicle, and took several items, 2100 block Calle Frescota, 11 a.m.

April 22

Vehicle theft, Fay Avenue at Pearl Street, 3 p.m.

April 23

Commercial burglary, an unknown suspect broke the front window of the ATT Store at 940 Pearl St. It is unknown if entry was made. The loss is also unknown, 900 block Pearl St. 3:40 a.m.

April 26

Theft, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8:45 a.m.

Grand theft (over $950), 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:45 a.m.

Petty theft, 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 p.m.

April 27

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Prestwick Drive, 11 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8400 block Paseo Del Ocaso, 6 p.m.

April 28

Petty theft (from building), 500 block Pearl St., 11:20 p.m.

April 29

Sex crime (other), 400 block Bonair St., 11 a.m.

May 3

Grand theft, 1000 block Prospect St., 10:30 p.m.

May 4

Battery, 3200 block Holiday Court, 11:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports