La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: May 30

Police Blotter

May 1

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 10:30 a.m.

May 2

Fraud, 1900 block Caminito El Canario, 8 a.m.

May 14

Residential burglary, 8700 block Glenwick lane, 5 p.m.

May 15

Vehicle theft, 600 block Marine St., 7:34 p.m.

May 16

Fraud, 7100 block Caminito Olmo, 8:59 a.m.

May 18

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7800 block Girard Ave., 3:55 p.m.

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 400 block Prospect St., 4:39 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7900 block Prospect Place, 11:30 p.m.

May 19

Tamper with vehicle, 5900 block Beaumont Ave., 6:30 p.m.

May 20

Grand theft, over $950, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 3:01 p.m.

Vandalism, 6900 block La Jolla Blvd., 5:45 p.m.

Residential burglary, 5700 block La Jolla Blvd., 8 p.m.

Vandalism, 900 block Genter St. 8:23 p.m.

May 21

Vandalism, 1000 block Loring St., 4 a.m.

Battery on elder or dependent adult with no or minor injury (an arrest was made, but no other details were provided), 300 block Rosemont St., 7 p.m.

May 22

Fraud, 7700 block Prospect Place, 2 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Genter St., 2:35 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8400 block Via Sonoma, 4:59 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6200 block Dowling Drive, 8:30 p.m.

May 23

Fraud, 8400 block Via Sonoma, 7:30 a.m.<QL>

May 24

Theft/larceny, 8700 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 8:40 a.m.

May 26

DUI (alcohol), 300 block Prospect St., 1:40 a.m.

Vandalism (felony), 500 block Forward St., 7:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports