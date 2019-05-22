La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: May 23

Woman accosted at La Jolla liquor store

A shopper at the Keg N Bottle shop and tasting room on Torrey Pines Road was reportedly accosted by an employee, around 9:45 p.m. April 27.

Police report the victim went into the store to purchase a bottle of wine when “the clerk showed her where it was and then put his hands on her shoulder, gave her a kiss on her lips, and put his tongue in her mouth. The victim reported this to police, but didn’t want the clerk arrested,” said police spokesperson Billy Hernandez.

Man threatened with knife at Bird Rock bar

A person was threatened at knifepoint at the West End Bar, 5157 La Jolla Blvd., around 8:12 p.m. May 6. The suspect walked into the bar and while pointing his knife at the victim, threatened to cut and kill them.

It is unknown what caused the confrontation. Officers responded and arrested the suspect for criminal threats and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

‘Fraud’ explained

La Jolla Light received a letter from a reader asking what “fraud” means in the Police Blotter reports (see page A22).

San Diego Community Relations Officer Larry Hesselgesser explained: “90 percent of the time, (these reports are) credit card fraud cases or identity theft.”

Police Blotter

April 18

Residential burglary, 5700 block Caminito Empresa, 3 p.m.

April 26

Grand theft, money/labor/property over $950, 1900 block Caminito el Canario, 10:10 a.m.

May 5

Vehicle theft, 5700 block Santa Fe St., 8 a.m.

May 6

Petty theft, 6700 block Neptune Place, 3:40 p.m.

Fraud, 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 a.m.

May 7

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Via Sonoma, 3:45 a.m.

May 11

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8:30 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more, felony), Girard Avenue at Kline Street, 2:45 p.m.

Fraud, 2300 block Calle de Oro, 3:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Kolmar Street at Vista Del Mar Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

Petty theft, 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Prospect St., 7 p.m.

Misdemeanor vandalism, 5500 block Candlelight Drive, 7:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Prospect St., 10 p.m.

May 12

Vehicle break-in/theft, 700 block Coast Blvd., 7 p.m.

May 13

Vehicle theft (felony), 700 block Genter St., 12:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1100 block Prospect St., 11:25 a.m.

May 14

Grand theft, 3200 block Holiday Court, 8 a.m.

Grand theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:53 a.m.

Residential burglary, 8700 block Glenwick Lane, 5 p.m.

Battery (details coming in a future issue), 7600 block Fay Ave., 7 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, alcohol, 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 10:12 p.m.

May 15

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7700 block Sierra Mar Drive, 5 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 6400 block La Jolla Blvd., 6 p.m.

May 16

Grand theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:10 p.m.

Misdemeanor theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:40 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 7400 block High Ave. 11 p.m.

May 17

Petty theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:47 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports