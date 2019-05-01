La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: May 2

Bird Rock home blaze contained

Firefighters were able to knock down a blaze at a Bird Rock home Sunday afternoon, April 28. The fire started just before 2 p.m. on the second floor of a house on Beaumont Avenue near Midway Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton.

Crews had the fire out by 2:40 p.m. There was no immediate damage estimate, no one was injured and the cause of the fire was under investigation, Pilkerton said. — CNS

GoFundMe launched for Poway synagogue

In light of a tragic shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue that killed one and injured three others on April 27, a GoFundMe page has launched to help those impacted. “These donations would be used to pay for any necessary medical operations for the victims, funeral services, synagogue reparations or anything else the synagogue would need assistance with. With your help, we can get the victims the help they need,” the page reads.

As of press time, the campaign had raised more than $111,000 toward its $180,000 goal. Learn more at gofundme.com and search “Poway San Diego Synagogue.”

Police Blotter

April 12

Commercial burglary, at least one suspect used an object to shatter the windows of two vehicles in the Eddie V’s parking and stole various items from the cars, 1300 block Cave St. 9 p.m.

April 14

Battery, two people were involved in a verbal dispute, during which the suspect punched the victim in the ear. The suspect was cited, 8000 block Girard Ave. 3:25 p.m.

April 17

Residential burglary, 5800 block Bucknell Ave. 6 p.m.

Petty theft, 700 block Turquoise St. 7:17 p.m.

April 18

Open alcoholic beverage in City lot, 7100 block La Jolla Blvd. 3:10 p.m.

April 19

Open container in park, 800 block Prospect St. 1:47 p.m.

Battery, a known suspect struck the victim in the back for no apparent reason, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 5 p.m.

April 22

Tamper with auto, 5700 block Rutgers Road, 9 a.m.

Theft, 600 block Carla Way, 7 p.m.

April 23

Rape, details not available by press time, 5000 block Mission Blvd., 2:45 a.m.

April 24

Arson, an unknown person ignited a fire on the doorstep of a residence, 7000 block Country Club Drive, 9:09 a.m.

Fraud, 300 block Bandera St. 9:18 a.m.

April 25

Fraud, 7400 block Olivetas Ave. 10 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1500 block Nautilus St. 6:30 p.m.

April 26

Theft, 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 8:45 a.m.

April 27

Vehicle break-in, 5000 block La Jolla Blvd. 2 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other reports.