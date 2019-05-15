La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: May 16

Spring rescues consistent for local lifeguards

San Diego Fire & Rescue Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky told the La Jolla Shores Association during its May 8 meeting that the spring had been “typical” in terms of rescues: “The water warmed up a little bit, not too much, so rescues are up and cliff rescues are consistent for this time of year.” Stropky added that seasonal lifeguards are reporting back for duty, and about 200 are expected this year. “We are in the process of conducting refresher training and the re-certification process. Additionally, we hired about 50 new lifeguards and are starting their training (in preparation for the summer).”

Police Blotter

April 16

Fraud, 2300 block Rue Adriane, noon

April 27

Battery, 1000 block Torrey Pines Road, 9:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:10 p.m.

April 28

Vandalism, 400 block Rosemont St., 7:45 p.m.

April 30

Fraud, 9500 block Gilman Drive, 5 p.m.

May 2

Fraud, 5700 block Waverly Ave., noon

May 3

Grand theft, 1000 block Prospect St., 10:30 p.m.

May 4

Commercial burglary, 7500 block Fay Ave., 9:45 a.m.

May 5

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8400 block Camino del Oro, 9 a.m.

Vehicle theft (felony), 700 block Van Nuys St., 6 p.m.

May 6

Threaten crime, 5100 block La Jolla Blvd., 8:12 p.m.

Petty theft, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5400 block Soledad Mountain Road, 7:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8200 block Caminito LaCayo, 10 p.m.

May 7

Misdemeanor vandalism, 5400 block Chelsea St., 2:20 p.m.

Residential burglary, 7300 block Draper Ave., 5 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 4900 block Ocean Blvd., 7:13 p.m.

May 11

Petty theft, 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:45 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1300 block Caminito Halagao, 9:47 p.m.

May 12

Drunk in public, 10000 block North Torrey Pines Road, 8:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports