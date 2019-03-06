La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: March 7

Motorcyclist killed in collision on Gilman

A motorcyclist was killed just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 near 8700 Gilman Drive in La Jolla, after their cycle collided with an SUV. Police report a 32-year-old male was riding his 1999 Triumph Motorcycle in the bike lane and passing traffic. A 47-year-old male driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander. The driver made a right hand turn across the bike lane into a driveway. The motorcycle collided with the Highlander in the bike lane. The male riding the motorcycle died as a result of the injuries suffered during thecollision. Traffic Division is investigating

Police Blotter

Feb. 9

Felony vandalism, 5000 block Dawes St., noon

Feb. 14

Residential burglary, 1300 block Caminito Acento, 6:52 p.m.

Feb. 19

Vandalism, 4900 block Cass, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 20

Theft, 300 block Forward St., 1 p.m.

Feb. 22

Vehicle theft, 1100 block Virginia Way, 11 p.m.

Feb. 24

Assault: Threats against a family (additional details not available by deadline), 5300 block La Jolla Blvd., 1:48 a.m.

Battery: Two juveniles, identified as students from Muirlands Middle School and La Jolla High School, got into an altercation. The victim reported the suspect hit them multiple times in the head, 1000 block Nautilus St., 2:30 p.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury (additional details not available by deadline), 500 block Marine St., 6:50 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

Vehicle theft, 7500 block Girard Ave., 7 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 6800 block Avenida Andorra, 10:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

Fraud, 2700 block Azul St., midnight

Commercial burglary, 1200 block Coast Blvd., 1 a.m.

Vandalism, 7300 block Caminito Cruzada, 1 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 3200 block Holiday Court, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Agate St., 11 p.m.

Feb. 27

Vehicle break-in/theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 7 a.m.

Feb. 28

Vehicle theft, 1200 block Coast Blvd., 5:45 a.m.

Petty theft, 1100 block Coast Blvd., 6 a.m.

Petty theft, 1100 block Coast Blvd., 6:15 a.m.

Vandalism ($400 or more), 3100 block Via Alicante, 1 p.m.

March 1

Vehicle break-in/theft, 200 block Prospect St., 8 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon