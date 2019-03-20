La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety news: March 21

La Jolla parent arrested in national college admission scam

A La Jolla woman has been charged as part of the college admission scandal that grabbed national headlines last week. Elisabeth Kimmel of La Jolla is a former owner and president of a media company, and is named as part of a scheme in which more than 30 parents paid large bribes to get their children into prestigious universities across the country.

Kimmel, who once owned KFMB stations in San Diego as part of her family-owned Midwest Television Inc., is accused of paying $475,000 to have her children admitted to Georgetown and USC as athletic recruits for sports the children didn’t actually play, according to the complaint. Her husband, Gregory, a former San Diego deputy district attorney was not charged in the case.

The charges came in a 200-page complaint issued last week by federal prosecutors in Boston and also included actors and corporate executives.

In addition to Kimmel, actors Lori Loughlin from “Full House” and Felicity Huffman from “Desperate Housewives” were named and arrested as part of the scheme.

According to reports, Laughlin is accused of paying $500,000 to have her and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters named as recruited for a university crew team, despite the fact that neither ever rowed crew. Additionally, Huffman is charged with paying a $15,000 bribe to a SAT proctor to give her daughter twice the amount of time to complete the SATs, and the proctor agreed to correct the wrong answers.

Lisa McKean appointed Northern Division Lt.

At the La Jolla Shores Association meeting March 13, new San Diego Police Department Northern Division Lt. Lisa McKean was in attendance to introduce herself.

“I (manage) the coast, including the beaches and bays,” she said. “That means both the patrol cops who ride around in the black-and-white cars and answer radio calls, and investigations.”

Before she came to Northern Division, McKean said she served two years in the communications department.

“My background is primarily patrol,” she said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 21 years; I started in patrol response, then became a sergeant and ran patrol teams and a couple specialty teams. So I have always been engaged in the community.

“We’re here to help,” she concluded.

City sees first fatal scooter accident

San Diego Police are reporting the first electric scooter-related death in San Diego. It was a 53-year-old man riding a scooter northbound on the west sidewalk of 1100 10th Avenue in downtown around 9:56 p.m. on March 13. He’s been identified as Christopher Conti from Woodstock, Georgia.

“As he approached B Street, he failed to negotiate a left turn and struck a tree. He sustained serious head injuries and was transported to the hospital. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. It is undetermined if alcohol was a factor,” the police report states.

On March 15, the rider succumbed to his injuries and died.

Woman rescued from Bird Rock cliffs

According to the San Diego Fire Rescue Twitter account: “(There was a) cliff rescue in La Jolla at the end of Forward Street at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday (March 14). A woman in her 20s, trying to get to the beach, slipped and fell about 15 feet and hurt her ankle. Lifeguards and firefighters … treated and brought her safely back up.”

Police Blotter

March 6

Fraud, 3300 block La Jolla Village Drive, 3:23 p.m.

March 7

Residential burglary, 7200 block La Jolla Blvd., 5:51 p.m.

March 8

Vandalism ($400 or less), 3400 block Torrey Pines Road, 5 p.m.

March 9

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance, 2000 block Spindrift Drive, 12:46 a.m.

Fraud, 9000 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 5 p.m.

March 10

Vandalism ($400 or more), 400 block Westbourne St., 12:10 a.m.

Possession of controlled substance for sale, 800 block Archer St., 6:08 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 8900 block Gilman Drive, noon

Petty theft, 5300 block Calumet Ave., 9 p.m.

March 11

Fraud, 700 block Nautilus St., 4 p.m.

March 12

Battery on peace officer/emergency personnel (additional details not available by deadline), 200 block Prospect St., 4:45 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 2800 block Palomino Circle, 7 p.m.

March 14

Vehicle break-in/theft, 7200 block Fay Ave., 8 a.m.

Residential burglary, 8300 block Camino del Oro, 10:30 a.m.

March 15

Commercial burglary, 7700 block Girard Ave., 12:10 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 300 block Prospect St., 3 p.m.

March 16

Petty theft, 5400 block La Jolla Blvd., 3:05 p.m.

Petty theft, 7500 block Girard Ave., 3:45 p.m.

March 17

Petty theft: Theft of personal property/shoplift, 7500 block Girard Ave., 6:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from San Diego Police reports and others.