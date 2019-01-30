La Jolla Light Crime and Public-Safety News: Jan. 31

Man fractures leg in scooter accident

A 27-year-old male was injured while riding a motorized scooter at 10:46 p.m. Jan. 27 around 3900 block Ocean Front Walk in Mission Beach. Police report the rider put his foot down to stop and fell off the scooter, fracturing his lower left leg. He was transported to a local hospital by medics. Traffic Division responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Missing man last seen in Bird Rock

Friends of Polish math teacher Michał Krówczyński are seeking information about his whereabouts from those in the La Jolla area, given he was last seen in Bird Rock. A friend reached out to La Jolla Light to report he was in San Diego on Jan. 17 and that the next day he had a return flight to Phoenix, Arizona that he never made.

According to police, Krówczyński is described as a white male, approximately 5’09”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

“The last thing he posted on Instagram app was a picture from the beach near the Big Rock area. Then the contact with him was broken,” she writes. “Michał loves the sea. It was his second time in San Diego and, like he did previously, he must have gone to say goodbye to the sea before leaving California. Unfortunately, this time he did not return to Poland.”

She is worried about his condition, and that he may have been injured.

“We would like to ask all people of good will to look and search specifically any cracks on the beach where he could be trapped. Maybe someone will find abandoned things such as a cell phone, documents or a backpack. Every detail counts,” she said. Those with information are encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department: (619) 531-2277 or email: jlamar40@gmail.com

Police Blotter

Jan. 3

Assault: Willful discharge of firearm in a grossly negligent manner (an unknown subject or subjects fired either a pellet gun or BB gun at a residence, but the homeowner was not able to locate any damage to their residence.), 600 Gravilla Place, 9:55 p.m.

Jan. 7

Vehicle break-in/theft, 800 block Turquoise St., 7:40 p.m.

Jan. 10

Petty theft, 300 block Bonair, 8:15 a.m.

Jan. 18

Petty theft, 7600 block Girard 11 p.m.

Assault, a man struck his father in the face with his fist and the victim sustained a laceration. The assailant was arrested for battery, 7400 block La Jolla Blvd., 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Petty theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:20 p.m.

Use of the controlled substance, 3400 block Via Alicante, 7:39 p.m.

Jan. 22

Vehicle theft, 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11 a.m.

Jan. 23

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Via Sonoma, 2:15 a.m.

Residential burglary, 5500 block Waverly Ave., 8 p.m.

Jan. 25

Vehicle break-in/theft, 1200 block Coast Blvd., 8:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft, 8300 block Via Sonoma, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 26

Fraud, 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:35 p.m.

